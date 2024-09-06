Gallery A.M.P.S. presents "POLL(itics) III 2024: The Visual Documentary" opening reception

Gallery A.M.P.S. "POLL(itics) III," featuring three installations that chronicle the internet's response to U.S. presidential elections from 2016 to the present day. The exhibition offers a unique perspective on the digital era's impact on political discourse, highlighting the visual memorabilia that has emerged over the last 12 years.

"POLL(itics) III" delves into the dynamic and often polarizing world of U.S. politics, capturing the essence of public sentiment through a variety of mediums. The exhibition features three main installations, each focusing on a distinct aspect of the political landscape as seen through the lens of career artists, social media, online forums, and digital art.

A great emphasis has also been put towards “accidental artists”, who exist as a unique and compelling phenomenon. These individuals, often emerging from non-traditional backgrounds, find themselves creating art not by intention but by wanting to use this medium as their primary voice; a way to communicate their experiences, emotions, and perspectives to the world. Their contributions to the artistic landscape are as profound as they are unexpected, often using found objects, everyday materials, or digital media to craft their works, making their art accessible and relatable to a broad audience.