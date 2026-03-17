Easter Seals Greater Houston presents Walk With Me Houston

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sunburst Photography

Walk With Me is a non-competitive family fun walk through the Houston Zoo benefiting programs of Easter Seals Greater Houston that serve children and adults with all types of disabilities, seniors, veterans, caregivers, and their families. With over 4,000 participants expected to attend, this is a great event for individuals, families, and companies that makes a huge impact in the community.

Following the walk, there will be an after-party with breakfast, children’s activities, and more at the Masihara Pavilion inside the zoo. After the event, participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the zoo for the remainder of the day.

Walk With Me is a non-competitive family fun walk through the Houston Zoo benefiting programs of Easter Seals Greater Houston that serve children and adults with all types of disabilities, seniors, veterans, caregivers, and their families. With over 4,000 participants expected to attend, this is a great event for individuals, families, and companies that makes a huge impact in the community.

Following the walk, there will be an after-party with breakfast, children’s activities, and more at the Masihara Pavilion inside the zoo. After the event, participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the zoo for the remainder of the day.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Zoo
6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://secure.qgiv.com/event/wwm2026/

TICKET INFO

$50; free for children 10 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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