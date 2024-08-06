Dirt Dogs Unleashed presents Frenzy

eventdetail
Photo by Barbara Alicea-Aponte

Dirt Dogs Unleashed presents Frenzy, a new play by John Hawthorne Smith, directed by Trevor B. Cone.

Rebecca has everything prepared for the multimillion-dollar acquisition of her sister’s tech firm. She’s done this so many times before and there’s nothing to worry about except where to celebrate. But when a mysterious crowd begins to gather outside the building and a cellphone video quickly goes viral, the deal, and Rebecca’s very life, are suddenly in jeopardy. In an age where everything is available online, can one person protect themself from an internet mob?

Dirt Dogs Unleashed presents Frenzy, a new play by John Hawthorne Smith, directed by Trevor B. Cone.

Rebecca has everything prepared for the multimillion-dollar acquisition of her sister’s tech firm. She’s done this so many times before and there’s nothing to worry about except where to celebrate. But when a mysterious crowd begins to gather outside the building and a cellphone video quickly goes viral, the deal, and Rebecca’s very life, are suddenly in jeopardy. In an age where everything is available online, can one person protect themself from an internet mob?

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2024/frenzy

TICKET INFO

$30; pay what you can for matinee and Industry Monday.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.