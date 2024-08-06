Dirt Dogs Unleashed presents Frenzy, a new play by John Hawthorne Smith, directed by Trevor B. Cone.

Rebecca has everything prepared for the multimillion-dollar acquisition of her sister’s tech firm. She’s done this so many times before and there’s nothing to worry about except where to celebrate. But when a mysterious crowd begins to gather outside the building and a cellphone video quickly goes viral, the deal, and Rebecca’s very life, are suddenly in jeopardy. In an age where everything is available online, can one person protect themself from an internet mob?

