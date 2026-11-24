In People Look East, Cor Mundi Chamber Choir will celebrate Advent and Christmas music from across North, Central, and South America. Sung in multiple languages, the concert brings together music of tenderness, joy, wonder, and reflection. Across borders and traditions, this music shares a common longing for peace, hope, and light.
In People Look East, Cor Mundi Chamber Choir will celebrate Advent and Christmas music from across North, Central, and South America. Sung in multiple languages, the concert brings together music of tenderness, joy, wonder, and reflection. Across borders and traditions, this music shares a common longing for peace, hope, and light.
WHEN
WHERE
Chapel of St. Basil
Malloy Hall, 1018 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://cormundi.org/concerts/peoplelookeast/
TICKET INFO
$20-$45
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.