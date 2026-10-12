Christ Church Cathedral presents Diocesan Choral Festival

One of Houston’s historic churches will come alive with the sound of a massed choir when singers from across Texas gather for the 66th Annual Diocesan Choral Festival at Christ Church Cathedral.

Located in the heart of Downtown Houston, Christ Church Cathedral traces its history to 1839 and stands today as one of the city’s enduring historic landmarks. Its sanctuary will become the setting for From All Saints to Advent, a service of readings and music conducted by Dr. Joseph Causby, the Cathedral’s Director of Music and Organist.

The evening moves through All Saints, Remembrance, Christ the King, and the approach of Advent with choral works by William Boyce, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Betty Pulkingham, and Christopher Steel, complemented by readings and hymns sung by the gathered congregation.