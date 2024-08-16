Axiom Quartet presents "The Lens of the Concert Hall"

Since the invention of the silver screen, adventurous, popular composers have applied their creativity and storytelling impulse to soundtracks. Great films are often born with great music: a one-of-a-kind fingerprint, a calling card that manages to recall the sensation and drama of an entire franchise in a matter of a few notes.

More than two decades after penning the soundtrack to Ben Hur in 1969, Miklos Rozsa composed his Second String Quartet. A decade before the Kings Row soundtrack that was John Williams’ Star Wars blueprint, Erich Korngold composed his Second String Quartet. Then in 1985, exploring the notion that concert tone poems would effectively narrate film, Philip Glass composed his Third String Quartet, also featured as the soundtrack for the documentary Mishima. Dramatic and descriptive, these pieces create all the storytelling sensations of a blockbuster without the big screen.