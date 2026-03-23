In partnership with Houston Ballet, Asia Society Texas presents Sons de L’âme (Sounds of the Soul). The work was created by Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM and is set to piano pieces by Frédéric Chopin. Houston Ballet premiered Sons de L’âme in 2013 with renowned concert pianist Lang Lang at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France.

Now, the work is performed in its entirety for only the second time, making its American debut at Asia Society Texas, with music accompanied by pianist George Li.