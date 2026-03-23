Asia Society Texas presents Sons de L’âme

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Ballet

In partnership with Houston Ballet, Asia Society Texas presents Sons de L’âme (Sounds of the Soul). The work was created by Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM and is set to piano pieces by Frédéric Chopin. Houston Ballet premiered Sons de L’âme in 2013 with renowned concert pianist Lang Lang at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France.

Now, the work is performed in its entirety for only the second time, making its American debut at Asia Society Texas, with music accompanied by pianist George Li.

In partnership with Houston Ballet, Asia Society Texas presents Sons de L’âme (Sounds of the Soul). The work was created by Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM and is set to piano pieces by Frédéric Chopin. Houston Ballet premiered Sons de L’âme in 2013 with renowned concert pianist Lang Lang at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France.

Now, the work is performed in its entirety for only the second time, making its American debut at Asia Society Texas, with music accompanied by pianist George Li.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/sons-de-lame

TICKET INFO

$45 (35% Discount for AST Members)
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