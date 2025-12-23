Asia Society Texas presents Mrs. Krishnan's Party

Step into the back room of Mrs Krishnan's convenience store where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows, and Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party. Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds, and strangers become friends in this celebration of life.
Step into the back room of Mrs Krishnan's convenience store where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows, and Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party. Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds, and strangers become friends in this celebration of life.