Asia Society Texas Center presents The Ramayana Project

Transcending Borders: The Ramayana Project, a cross-cultural telling of the classic epic of the Ramayana, brings to life the legendary story of Prince Rama - suffused with love, war, and adventure - in a new and original style through music and dance traditions of South and Southeast Asia.

Conceived and choreographed by Rathna Kumar, Artistic Director, Samskriti, the production features performances by the Anjali Dance Company, Gamelan of the New Moon, Naga Srinidhi Kuruvada on percussion and Abhishek Balakrishnan on violin, Sri Lestari’s Indonesian Dance Ensemble, SaLaRu Sri Lankan Dance Academy, and musicians and dancers from the Thai Cultural Center of Wat Buddhavas, Houston.