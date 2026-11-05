Arts in Motion presents Danscape

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Arts in Motion

Presented by Arts in Motion, Danscape brings together talented dancers, choreographers, and dance companies from across the Houston area for a celebration of movement and artistry.

Audiences will enjoy a variety of dance styles, from contemporary and lyrical to jazz, ballet, and beyond. Each performance tells a unique story, showcasing the passion, imagination, and dedication of the artists who bring it to life.

Danscape is more than a dance concert. It is a celebration of Houston’s thriving dance community, providing both emerging and established artists the opportunity to share original works, explore new creative ideas, and perform on a professional stage.

Presented by Arts in Motion, Danscape brings together talented dancers, choreographers, and dance companies from across the Houston area for a celebration of movement and artistry.

Audiences will enjoy a variety of dance styles, from contemporary and lyrical to jazz, ballet, and beyond. Each performance tells a unique story, showcasing the passion, imagination, and dedication of the artists who bring it to life.

Danscape is more than a dance concert. It is a celebration of Houston’s thriving dance community, providing both emerging and established artists the opportunity to share original works, explore new creative ideas, and perform on a professional stage.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1740069963881786

TICKET INFO

$38-$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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