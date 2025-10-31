Archaeology Now presents Great Discoveries of Medicine: Ancient Mesopotamian Medicine with Dr. Irving Finkel and Dr. Peter Hotez

Archaeology Now presents Great Discoveries of Medicine: Ancient Mesopotamian Medicine with Dr. Irving Finkel, part of its Legacy Series: Who We Are is What We Were. The luncheon event features London-based Finkel - a philologist and Assyriologist with the British Museum - on a journey through time to explore ancient Mesopotamian healing practices, innovative techniques, and enduring medical ideas.

Following his talk, Dr. Finkel will be joined by physician-scientist Dr. Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., for a conversation comparing cutting-edge medicine in the ancient world with that of today. Together, Finkel and Hotez promise to enlighten, educate, and entertain as they contrast ancient wisdom with modern science. For instance, ancient Mesopotamian healers prescribed plant-based salves and incantations, blending empirical observation with spiritual practice.