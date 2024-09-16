A.D. Players presents Spotlight Series: Jaron Myers
Photo courtesy of Jaron Myers
A.D. Players will welcome comedian Jaron Myers as part of its Spotlight Series. Myers co-hosts the podcast Things I Learned Last Night with his best friend, Tim Stone. Each week, Tim does a deep dive on an interesting topic, from odd history, to historical figures, the origins of cults, and sometimes alien conspiracies.
