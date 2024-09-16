A.D. Players presents Spotlight Series: Jaron Myers

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jaron Myers

A.D. Players will welcome comedian Jaron Myers as part of its Spotlight Series. Myers co-hosts the podcast Things I Learned Last Night with his best friend, Tim Stone. Each week, Tim does a deep dive on an interesting topic, from odd history, to historical figures, the origins of cults, and sometimes alien conspiracies.

WHEN

WHERE

A.D. Players Theater
5420 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://ci.ovationtix.com/35111/production/1210048?performanceId=11509435

TICKET INFO

$32-$55

