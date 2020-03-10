American Airlines suspends more flights through summer for coronavirus

American Airlines is doing another round of cutbacks on key flights both domestically and internationally, in response to a decrease in travel related to the coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

That includes:

Reducing international flights for the summer peak by 10 percent, including a 55 percent reduction in trans-Pacific flights.

Reducing domestic flights in April by 7.5 percent.

New schedule changes include:

Asia

Suspending service from DFW Airport to mainland China until October 24.

until October 24. Suspending service from DFW Airport to Hong Kong until July 2, then resuming with flights only 3 times a week through October 23.

until July 2, then resuming with flights only 3 times a week through October 23. Suspending service from DFW Airport to Seoul, South Korea into early May.

Service to mainland China and Hong Kong from Los Angeles (LAX) will be suspended through the summer, as well.

Flights from DFW Airport to Tokyo airports Narita International Airport (NRT) and Haneda International Airport (HND) will use smaller aircraft beginning in May.

Europe

Delaying and/or suspending summer flights from DFW Airport to Rome

Service to Rome, Milan, Venice, Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona from airports such as Philadelphia, Chicago, and New York will see cutbacks through early summer.

South America

Flights from DFW Airport to Santiago, Chile will be suspended through April.

Domestic flights

For April, American will reduce domestic capacity by 7.5 percent to match demand, including canceling routes.

Refunds

Change fees will be waived for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 1 for travel through April 30. Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly. If a flight is canceled and a customer chooses not to be rebooked, they may request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.