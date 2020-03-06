‘Tiny’ rental cabins pop up on big wooded site in Texas Hill Country

Do you ever yearn to get away from it all, but you don’t want to travel too far and you don’t want to stay at a resort, hotel, B&B, or Airbnb?

A Brooklyn, New York-based company called Getaway just opened a wooded 60-acre site in the Texas Hill Country featuring 32 two-person “tiny” cabins and eight four-person “tiny” cabins designed for “mindful escapes.” Each cabin contains as much as 200 square feet. Rents start at $99 a night.

The property, called Getaway Hill Country, is in the Hays County town of Wimberley — about a 45-minute drive from Austin and about a one-hour drive from San Antonio. Nearby attractions include Old Baldy Park, Blue Hole Regional Park, and the Driftwood Estate Winery.

Getaway’s locations, called Outposts, encourage guests to temporarily disconnect from the wired and wireless world, enabling them to connect with each other and with nature. There’s no WiFi, and there are lockboxes for storing your electronic devices.

“We live in a time where we’re expected to always be connected. Rarely do people take the time to escape the daily grind, put away their devices, and get in touch with their thoughts, nature, themselves, or their loved ones,” Jon Staff, founder and CEO of Getaway, says in a release. “Getaway was created to give people the time, space, and permission to be off. We’re excited to launch our second Outpost in Texas, welcoming guests from Austin and San Antonio.”

Each cozy cabin features:

Queen-size bed or queen-size bunks

Private bathroom

Shower

Shampoo and conditioner

Heat and air conditioning

Sink

Two-burner stove

Drinking water

Pots and pans

Salt, pepper, and olive oil for cooking

Getaway operates other Outposts near Dallas; Atlanta; Boston; Cleveland; Los Angeles; New York City; Pittsburgh; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, D.C. All of the properties are within a two-hour drive of major cities.