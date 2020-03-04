Southwest Airlines launches last-minute deals from Houston to beachy destinations

Recently, savvy local travelers rejoiced when Southwest Airlines introduced new, direct flights from Houston to Cozumel, which begin this week. Now, the Dallas-based carrier has announced a limited-time-only promotion aimed at getting Bayou City residents to even more crystal-clear beaches.

Dubbed the "Book it to the Beach Sale," the promotion offers nonstop flights starting at $99 from Hobby Airport to destinations including Mexico, Cuba, and The Bahamas. Travelers have until 11:50 pm Thursday, March 5, to take advantage of the deals, according to Southwest.

For those ready to book: Fares range from $99 to $199 each way. (The cheap fare means reservations are nonrefundable and blackout dates apply.) Those traveling to Mexico should note that travel there is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Meanwhile, travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.

Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid April 14 through May 14, Monday through Thursdays. International travel is valid from April 14 through May 14, Mondays through Thursdays.

Here are some of the destinations included in the sale:

Belize City, Belize

Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos

Cancun, Mexico

Cozumel, Quintana Roo

Havana, Cuba

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Nassau, Bahamas

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

San Jose, Costa Rica

The airline is currently growing its international service from Houston; Southwest recently opened a $125 million hangar complex at Hobby Airport. Southwest is also offering 10 percent more flights this summer compared to last year.

For full fare sales, rules, and terms and conditions visit Southwest Airlines online.