Ready for three days of bar-banging motorcycle racing action with the greatest riders in the world? Get back in the saddle when the fastest show on two wheels, the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, revs up Austin April 3-5 at Circuit of The Americas.

Austin's long-standing motorcycle heritage, coupled with COTA's cutting-edge racing facility, ensures that audiences can expect a jam-packed weekend of world-class two-wheeled excitement on-track alongside an incredible schedule of off-track entertainment.

Witness the fastest bikes in the world race around COTA's 3.42-mile track, jam out with Austin's top musical artists, and indulge in local Texas cuisine just steps away from the racing action. In addition to the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, MotoAmerica will bring its signature brand of star-spangled motorcycle racing to the track, filling out a stacked lineup of the world's greatest motorcycle riders.

Ready to buy tickets? Here are your options:

3-day General Admission

Soak up all the action just steps away from the track with this flexible ticket. Bring a chair or set out a blanket on any of the comfortable grassy hillsides, or move around and explore the Circuit to create your own personal viewing experience. Watch as drivers climb the 133-foot ascent of Turn 1, maneuver through the Esses, or attempt an overtake at Turn 15. Choose your own adventure — the viewing experiences are endless.

Premium Grandstands

Get the best seats with the best views in the best locations with these tickets. Cheer with thousands of other screaming fans in the Main Grandstand, peer across the Circuit at its highest point at the legendary Turn 1, or soak up the most exciting moments of the Grand Prix at Turn 15. The Grandstands offer comfortable permanent chairs — each with seat backs and cupholders — as well as spectacular views not found anywhere else in the world and easy access to concessions, merchandise, and parking.

Main Grandstand

Located on the Main Straight right on top of the start and finish lines, Main Grandstand seating is the ultimate way to enjoy a MotoGP weekend. Hold your breath as drivers line up on the starting grid, cheer emphatically with thousands of screaming fans as a last-lap battle unfolds, and dart onto the track during Track Invasion to experience the shower of Champagne and confetti erupting near the podium. In addition to great views of the starting grid, pit lane, and team garages, the Main Grandstand sits right in the shadow of the iconic Turn 1, the vertigo-inducing left-hander that's challenged the greatest riders in the world since COTA was founded.

Turn 1 Grandstand

There's a reason Turn 1 has already become legendary: This menacing, 133-foot hill challenges riders like nothing else in motorsports and offers unbelievable views of most of Circuit of The Americas. From the highest point on the track, you'll see the start of the race and you'll watch as riders brake from almost 200 mph to maneuver this tricky corner lap after lap.

Turn 15 Grandstand

The stadium section awaits. Surround yourself with the most avid fans in MotoGP while you take in views of five of COTA's most challenging corners. The Turn 15 Grandstand gets you a stunning view of the back straight, where bikes reach speeds of over 210 mph before diving into Turn 12. Many races across many different series have been won and lost in this crucial sector of the Circuit.

Turn 12

There's no experience quite like sitting in Turn 12. From the end of the back straight, you'll watch as riders brake from over 200 mph as they dive into this sharp left-handed turn. It's a drag race won only by the bravest competitors, and it's yours to witness during the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas. Turn 12 are bleacher seats (no seat backs or cupholders), but you are allowed you to bring your own seat cushion and seat backs to elevate your viewing experience.

VIP Hospitality

Elevate your viewing experience with MotoGP hospitality packages. Sample some of the best local cuisine from award-winning chefs, cool down with a wide-array of drinks and premium bar service, and watch the white-knuckle racing action from some of the best vantage points around the Circuit.

Main Grandstand Suites

Experience the Main Straight in your own climate-controlled suite with trackside balcony seating. Enjoy all the action with excellent views of the pit lane, garages, starting grid, winner's podium, Turn 1, and the start/finish line. You'll also enjoy a flatscreen TV, WiFi access, savory meals from the chef's table buffet and refreshing drinks from an open premium bar, first-class assistance from a dedicated guest service team, and a reserved parking pass in Lot A (one for every four tickets purchased). Private suites also available in 16, 24, and 32-person units.

Main Grandstand Loge Box

Enjoy the Main Straight in eight-person semi-private boxes located on the wings of the Main Grandstand. Guests will have prime views of the start/finish line as well as the ascent to Turn 1. In-seat beverage service is available so you can sit back and relax during the race, while a set of Paddock Passes and two Lot A parking passes are included with full loge box purchase.

COTA Paddock Club

The ultimate premium hospitality experience at MotoGP. Watch the riders battle it out along the Main Straight from your seating that's suspended directly over the pit lane. See all the action from your balcony overlooking the paddock with fantastic views of the start/finish line, Turn 1, and Turn 20. A Paddock Pass is included, with a private staircase down to the ground level where team garages and transporters are stationed. Enjoy the full bar with unlimited cocktails, beer, wine, and soda; catered meals with continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack; special experiences, celebrity talks, and programmed spaces; and a reserved parking pass (one for every four tickets purchased).

Turn 12 Trackside Suites

Stand Texas-tall in an elevated, two-story suite at Turn 12 with views of the stadium section (Turns 12 through 16). Enjoy a first-floor, climate-controlled suite with wood floors and catch all the racing action on the second story with a 360-degree covered observation deck. Each suite has a maximum occupancy of 55 people.

3-day Flex Pass

Three days, three incredible views, one great price. Create your own one-of-a-kind weekend and experience everything COTA has to offer with a MotoGP Flex Pass, your ticket to all three of the premium grandstands. Upon purchase, you will select which grandstand you would like for each individual day. Mix and match to find your own perfect combination.

Tickets for this unforgettable weekend start at only $39 and can be purchased here or by contacting a sales representative at 512-301-6600. Children 12 and under receive free General Admission access with a paid adult.