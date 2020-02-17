4 Houston hotels earn coveted 4-star rating in 2020 edition of Forbes Travel Guide

Houston is the largest of Texas’ four major metro areas, and it earns big marks for highly rated hotels in the new Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes' rating system, which dates back to 1958, breaks down properties into three categories: five-star, four-star, and recommended. The guide bills itself as the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas.

To determine the number of stars, the travel guide sends anonymous inspectors to every property to evaluate up to 900 objective criteria. The inspectors, who pay for their own rooms, stay a minimum of two nights, and grade both the facilities and the experience/service.

“It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our star-rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service,” Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, says in a release.

The Houston metro area scooped up the most four-star hotel ratings in Texas in the 2020 edition of the guide — four. Those hotels are Four Seasons Hotel Houston; The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa; Hotel Granduca; and The St. Regis Houston.

Locals know Four Seasons as a downtown favorite. "We are honored to maintain our four-star rating with Forbes Travel Guide, which reflects our team's dedication and passion to continually deliver legendary service and memorable experiences," Tom Segesta, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston tells CultureMap.

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020. The hotel will open a new day spa, called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian, in February, and Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio.

Hotel Granduca was named the No. 2 hotel in Texas in 2019. And The St. Regis Houston is legendary for its service and hopping scene.

Elsewhere in Texas, three Austin properties landed on the guide: Archer Hotel Austin, Fairmont Austin, and Four Seasons Hotel Austin.

Only one Texas hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, earned five stars from the Forbes Travel Guide. The guide notes that The Ritz-Carlton “showcases Texas pride with its ‘guacamologist,’ who doles out guacamole and margaritas in the lobby daily.”

Another Dallas-Fort Worth hotel, the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, collected four stars.

In San Antonio, Mokara Hotel & Spa is the lone four-star hotel.