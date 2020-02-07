San Antonio stunner shines as only Texas hotel on prestigious best of list

San Antonio's most lauded hotel is checking in with another big accolade. On Tuesday, February 4, U.S. News & World Report released its 10th annual 25 Best Hotels in the USA rankings, and Hotel Emma was the only Texas hotel to make the prestigious list.

To determine the best hotels, U.S. News analyzed more than 30,000 luxury hotels across the globe using data from TripAdvisor and including previous awards the properties may have won. It then ranked the top 25 hotels in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. (It's unclear why South America, Africa, and Asia were excluded.)

Hotel Emma was ranked No. 10 among U.S. hotels, thanks to a 5-star rating from TripAdvisor users and four critic awards, including Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice 2019.

"Hotel Emma stands out among travelers for its cool culture," U.S. News said in it analysis. "Visitors marvel at the refined industrial elements featured throughout — particularly in the lobby — and are equally impressed with the quality of the accommodations. Guests report rooms to be exceptionally styled and comfortable, thanks to amenities like 48-inch flat-screen TVs, beds with Frette linens, and luxury bathrobes."

U.S. News also points to the Emma's onsite dining options — Larder, Supper, and Sternewirth — as reasons foodie travelers should check out the hotel, pointing out that "the food is just as much of a staple here as beer used to be."

Taking the top spot this year was Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Lanai City, Hawaii. That was followed by The Langham (No. 2) and The Peninsula (No. 3), both of which are in Chicago. Rounding out the top five were Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida (No. 4) and Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando (No. 5).