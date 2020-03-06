West University's society set goes medieval at cherished annual parks soiree

What: “A Medieval Knight in the Park”

Where: The Hilton-Americas

The scoop: Some 600 West University Place neighbors and friends gathered for “A Medieval Knight in the Park,” the 29th-annual Park Lovers’ Ball put on by the Friends of West University Parks. Chaired by Mary Frances and David DuMay and Kimberly and John Carr Eads, the event raised nearly $500,000 for the renovation, expansion, development, and improvement of parks and green spaces in the neighborhood parks of the City of West University Place.

The soiree honored Friends’ supporter, IBC Bank, which has been instrumental in fundraising for the organization. Jeff Samples, president of IBC Houston, was on-hand to accept acknowledgment. The event was emceed by ABC13’s Ilona Carson, co-chairs were Laura Avila and Elizabeth Rambin, and underwriting and sponsorship co-chairs were Lindley Arnoldy and Emily Yardley. Decor co-chairs, Lauren Droubi and Kelly Beth Hapgood, were behind the festive ambience.

A festive theme transported guests to another time, invoking the regality of the medieval period. Meanwhile, the whiskey blackjack portion of the room was abuzz, as was the silent auction. The stylish crowd mixed and mingled while bidding on coveted auction pieces, such as a beach house in Galveston, an Argentinian dove hunt, a trip to Napa, and a full week’s stay at a chalet in Breckenridge.

The Silent auction and dinner gave way to dancing, where party band Infinite Groove kept all in attendance on the dance floor until midnight.

Who: Emily Yardley, Donna LaMond, David and Mary Frances DuMay, Kimberly and John Carr Eads, Lindley Arnoldy, Laura Avila, Sami Morrison, Nancy Kate Prescott and Peyton Popp, Michelle and Doug Huth, Sean and Felecia Fitzgerald, Monica Heyne, Caitlin Pickard, Tatianna Yale, and Jeff Samples.