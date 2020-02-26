The Chainsmokers scorch at Tilman Fertitta's over-the-top Mardi Gras ice bash

What: The San Luis Salute — “Royal Ice Garden”

Where: The Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort

The scoop: Nearly 2,000 partiers packed the San Luis Resort for Feritta Family’s annual mega-Mardi Gras! Galveston party, the San Luis Salute. Kicking off the invite-only pre-party, VIPs sipped Veuve Clicquot bubbly and liquid blue nitrogen cocktails beneath a crystal-adorned tent stationed with Fertitta’s mega yacht, the Boardwalk, as the evening’s stunning sunset backdrop.

Inside, gala guru Richard Flowers of the Events Co. turned the foyer of the San Luis Resort’s foyer into a Scandinavian-inspired “Royal Ice Garden.” Guests walked an ice tunnel to the lounge, posed with life-sized ice Viking sculptures, and sipped on icy cocktails — some made with JAJA Tequila, the brand owned by headlining act, The Chainsmokers.

As the curtain rose, an aerial violinist, decked out in crystals, soared and played above guests’ heads. She was joined by the band The Big Beyond, stilt walkers, silver Elan dancers, and dueling DJs. The night included a parade of Knights of Momus duchesses, then the party turned electric when international pop/dance act, The Chainsmokers, took the stage for a 75-minute set. The duo performed hits including “Closer,” “Paris,” “Something Just Like This,” and more. Michael, Patrick, Blayne, Blake, and Paige Fertitta were spotted on the black-and-white-checkered dance floor, getting down with the rest of the crowd.

The action continued into the weekend following the Momus Grand Night Parade, as the Fertitta children hosted the second-annual Parade After Party held at the San Luis Resort’s Grand Ballroom. Multi-platinum selling rap star Lil Jon entertained the more than 450-late-night revelers with a private performance in the Grand Ballroom that lasted well into the morning. The invite-only crowd enjoyed the Club Zero atmosphere with silver and white club seating, bottle service of JAJA Tequila, and more – capping the Mardi Gras! party of all parties, in true Fertitta style.

Who: Congressman Randy Weber and wife Brenda; Dean of the Senate, Senator John Whitmire; Senator Larry Taylor and wife, Kerri; Senator Carol Alvarado; University of Houston chancellor and president Renu Khator and husband, Dr. Suresh Khator; CNBC’s Brian Sullivan; Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo and wife, Tanya; Sheriff Henry Trochesset and wife Brenda; the Fertitta family; and the entire royal court from the Knights of Momus; King Frivolous CV Gary Peters and Momus Queen Frannie Kusnerik; Chita and Lane Craft; Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee; Neil and Maria Bush; Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard; and Dancie and Jim Ware.