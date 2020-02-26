Home » Society
party watch

The Chainsmokers scorch at Tilman Fertitta's over-the-top Mardi Gras ice bash

The Chainsmokers scorch at Tilman Fertitta's over-the-top ice bash

By
San Luis Salute 2020 The Chainsmokers crowd
The Chainsmokers rocked the packed crowd. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Knights of Momus 2020 Royalty Court with Tilman Fertitta
Tilman Fertitta with the 2020 Knights of Momus Royalty Court. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Blayne Fertitta, Blake Fertitta and Dana Wempe
Blayne Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, and Dana Wempe. Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Maria Bush, Dancie Ware, and Paige Fertitta
Maria Bush, Dancie Ware, and Paige Fertitta.  Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Duchess Annie Titterington
Duchess Annie Titterington.  Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Rich Handler, Tilman Fertitta, Art Acevedo, Brian Sullivan
Rich Handler, Tilman Fertitta, Art Acevedo, and Brian Sullivan. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Paige Fertitta, Richard Flowers of The Events Co., Blayne Fertitta
Paige Fertitta, Richard Flowers, and Blayne Fertitta. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Maria and Neil Bush
Maria and Neil Bush.  Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Lane and Chita Craft with Landon Craft and Katherine Sin
Lane and Chita Craft with Landon Craft and Katherine Sin. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Knights of Momus Royalty Court
The 2020 Kinights of Momus Royalty Court. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Juliana Bruno and Hannah Laster
Juliana Bruno and Hannah Laster. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Jake Baldwin and Emma Gorski
Jake Baldwin and Emma Gorski.  Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Hugh Roy Cullen, Adrianna Barton and Austin Hawn
Hugh Roy Cullen, Adrianna Barton, and Austin Hawn. Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 festive dancers
Ice dancers dazzled. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Felicia and Rafael Stone
Felicia and Rafael Stone. Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Elizabeth Kelly and Jess Kriesien
Elizabeth Kelly and Jess Kriesien.  Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Duchesses Hannah Sukkar, Natalie Crowder and Allison Denman
Duchesses Hannah Sukkar, Natalie Crowder, and Allison Denman. Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Dr. Renu and Suresh Khator
Dr. Renu and Suresh Khator.  Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Dana Wempe, Blayne Fertitta, Hannah Laster
Dana Wempe, Blayne Fertitta, and Hannah Laster. Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Carson Gillaspia and Nina Cloven
Carson Gillaspia and Nina Cloven. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 Colleen Wagner, Caroline Dawson, Mary Ann Mason, Hayden Rome, Dancie Ware, Mattie Van Gundy and Katelyn Gosslee
Colleen Wagner, Caroline Dawson, Mary Ann Mason, Hayden Rome, Dancie Ware, Mattie Van Gundy, and Katelyn Gosslee. Photo by Dave Rossman
San Luis Salute 2020 UTMB's Dr. Ben Raimer and event honoree Dr. Jeff Temple, Bob Slovak, Frank Billingsley and Tom Koch
Dr. Ben Raimer, event honoree Dr. Jeff Temple, Bob Slovak, Frank Billingsley, and Tom Koch. Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 Tilman Fertitta Texas A&M Honor Guard
Tilman Fertitta and the Texas A&M Honor Guard. Photo by Gary Fountain
San Luis Salute 2020 The Chainsmokers crowd
San Luis Salute 2020 Knights of Momus 2020 Royalty Court with Tilman Fertitta
San Luis Salute 2020 Blayne Fertitta, Blake Fertitta and Dana Wempe
San Luis Salute 2020 Maria Bush, Dancie Ware, and Paige Fertitta
San Luis Salute 2020 Duchess Annie Titterington
San Luis Salute 2020 Rich Handler, Tilman Fertitta, Art Acevedo, Brian Sullivan
San Luis Salute 2020 Paige Fertitta, Richard Flowers of The Events Co., Blayne Fertitta
San Luis Salute 2020 Maria and Neil Bush
San Luis Salute 2020 Lane and Chita Craft with Landon Craft and Katherine Sin
San Luis Salute 2020 Knights of Momus Royalty Court
San Luis Salute 2020 Juliana Bruno and Hannah Laster
San Luis Salute 2020 Jake Baldwin and Emma Gorski
San Luis Salute 2020 Hugh Roy Cullen, Adrianna Barton and Austin Hawn
San Luis Salute 2020 festive dancers
San Luis Salute 2020 Felicia and Rafael Stone
San Luis Salute 2020 Elizabeth Kelly and Jess Kriesien
San Luis Salute 2020 Duchesses Hannah Sukkar, Natalie Crowder and Allison Denman
San Luis Salute 2020 Dr. Renu and Suresh Khator
San Luis Salute 2020 Dana Wempe, Blayne Fertitta, Hannah Laster
San Luis Salute 2020 Carson Gillaspia and Nina Cloven
San Luis Salute 2020 Colleen Wagner, Caroline Dawson, Mary Ann Mason, Hayden Rome, Dancie Ware, Mattie Van Gundy and Katelyn Gosslee
San Luis Salute 2020 UTMB's Dr. Ben Raimer and event honoree Dr. Jeff Temple, Bob Slovak, Frank Billingsley and Tom Koch
San Luis Salute 2020 Tilman Fertitta Texas A&M Honor Guard

What: The San Luis Salute — “Royal Ice Garden”

Where: The Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort

The scoop: Nearly 2,000 partiers packed the San Luis Resort for Feritta Family’s annual mega-Mardi Gras! Galveston party, the San Luis Salute. Kicking off the invite-only pre-party, VIPs sipped Veuve Clicquot bubbly and liquid blue nitrogen cocktails beneath a crystal-adorned tent stationed with Fertitta’s mega yacht, the Boardwalk, as the evening’s stunning sunset backdrop.

Inside, gala guru Richard Flowers of the Events Co. turned the foyer of the San Luis Resort’s foyer into a Scandinavian-inspired “Royal Ice Garden. Guests walked an ice tunnel to the lounge, posed with life-sized ice Viking sculptures, and sipped on icy cocktails — some made with JAJA Tequila, the brand owned by headlining act, The Chainsmokers.

As the curtain rose, an aerial violinist, decked out in crystals, soared and played above guests’ heads. She was joined by the band The Big Beyond, stilt walkers, silver Elan dancers, and dueling DJs. The night included a parade of Knights of Momus duchesses, then the party turned electric when international pop/dance act, The Chainsmokers, took the stage for a 75-minute set. The duo performed hits including “Closer,” “Paris,” “Something Just Like This,” and more. Michael, Patrick, Blayne, Blake, and Paige Fertitta were spotted on the black-and-white-checkered dance floor, getting down with the rest of the crowd.

The action continued into the weekend following the Momus Grand Night Parade, as the Fertitta children hosted the second-annual Parade After Party held at the San Luis Resort’s Grand Ballroom. Multi-platinum selling rap star Lil Jon entertained the more than 450-late-night revelers with a private performance in the Grand Ballroom that lasted well into the morning. The invite-only crowd enjoyed the Club Zero atmosphere with silver and white club seating, bottle service of JAJA Tequila, and more – capping the Mardi Gras! party of all parties, in true Fertitta style.

Who: Congressman Randy Weber and wife Brenda; Dean of the Senate, Senator John Whitmire; Senator Larry Taylor and wife, Kerri; Senator Carol Alvarado; University of Houston chancellor and president Renu Khator and husband, Dr. Suresh Khator; CNBC’s Brian Sullivan; Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo and wife, Tanya; Sheriff Henry Trochesset and wife Brenda; the Fertitta family; and the entire royal court from the Knights of Momus; King Frivolous CV Gary Peters and Momus Queen Frannie Kusnerik; Chita and Lane Craft; Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee; Neil and Maria Bush; Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard; and Dancie and Jim Ware.

ADVERTISEMENT
Purchase Tickets Here
Read These Next
Anchorman_will ferrell
Texas town goes Hollywood with new Will Ferrell true crime film
Rich Emberlin, LeeAnne Locken
LeeAnne Locken leaves Real Housewives of Dallas to focus on real life
Heart Ball 2020 dance floor
Houstonians celebrate the gift of time at $2.3 million Heart Ball