Houstonians celebrate the gift of time at $2.3 million Heart Ball

What: Houston Heart Ball 2020

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

The scoop: Houston’s community leaders, medical heroes, titans of industry, and social stars recently celebrated the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at the 2020 Houston Heart Ball. The well-attended event, chaired by local philanthropists Beverly and Jim Postl, raised a massive $2.3 million to fund research and education programs that will ultimately save lives from heart disease and stroke.

This year’s theme, “The Gift of Time,” highlighted the importance of time, and how we all want more time to laugh, love, and make a difference, according to the AHA’s Houston chapter. Guests perused auction items and sipped on cocktails before making their way to the ballroom to feast on a gourmet dinner of Texas peach-glazed beef short rib and Gulf Coast crab-stuffed prawn with cauliflower puree. Dessert featured gold-dusted Bailey’s chocolate ganache pate cocoa streusel.



Emcee Melanie Lawson introduced a video featuring heart survivor and heart transplant recipient, Meghan Stapleton. The story highlighted the evening’s focus on Cardiovascular Disease and Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD), a rare condition that occurs when a tear forms in an artery in the heart. Stapleton received a heart transplant just five days after being placed on the transplant list.



The evening also included a surprise performance by students from the TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, highlighting the “Gift of Time” theme. Rounding out the program, attendees participated in a record-breaking live auction with luxury packages ranging from private jet escapes to a New York Fashion Week VIP experience, and a one-of-a-kind painting by artist Ashley Longshore.

After the live auction, the 2021 Heart Ball chairs, Lisa and Jerry Simon, were revealed. The evening was capped off by the always popular Young at Heart After Party, hosted by AHA’s young professionals’ group and chaired by Rachel Dash. The party kept pumping, courtesy of the band, Manhattan, and a pulsing dance floor.

