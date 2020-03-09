These are the 7 best food and drink events in Houston this week

Celebrate the “festival of love” at Verandah, and an early St. Patrick’s Day feast at Backstreet Cafe. This week's roster also includes cooking classes and a crawfish cook-off.

Tuesday, March 10

Holi Festival Menu at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

This Indian festival is also called "the festival of love," and the Upper Kirby restaurant marks the occasion with with a special menu, offering a variety of tastes from around India. Look for selections such as chole te paneer, a mixture of chick peas, cheese and spices; ghujia, a fried pastry filled with different sweet, fruity, or nutty mixtures; malpua, a pancake dipped in sugar syrup and served as a dessert or a snack; and mathari, snacks that are like thin biscuits or crackers and flavored with spices such as cumin, pepper, and cardamom. The menu is available all day, along with Verandah's regular menu.

Kickstarter Launch Party at Henderson & Kane

Help Veronica and John Avila raise the funds necessary to open El Burro & the Bull, their barbecue-themed, dream restaurant in the East End. The party will offer attendees the chance to preview future menu items as well as ask the proprietors about their plans. The party runs from 5-8 pm.

Mixology Class at Third Coast

For $55, guests will receive a welcome cocktail, then learn how to make three different libations with three different spirits, while also enjoying light bites. Class begins at 6 pm. Reserve a spot here.

Wednesday, March 11

Dak & Bop Pop-up at Revelry on Richmond

The Museum District restaurants brings it signature Korean fried chicken to the popular Montrose sports bar. Look for other signature items as well as Under the Radar Brewery's lemongrass kolsch that's usually exclusive to Dak & Bop. The event starts at 6 pm and lasts until the chicken has sold out.

Saturday, March 14

St. Patrick's Irish Whiskey Brunch at Backstreet Café

This three-course menu with Bushmills ambassador Dearbhla O’Neill begins with a cocktail reception that includes corned beef flatbread and scallop crudo paired with “The Kristopher Hart” made with Bushmills Red Bush and ruby red grapefruit. The menu includes selections such as fish chowder paired with a Bushmills flight, as well as Irish Stew and Guinness pulled pork, partnered with the “Tomatillo Shamrock,” made from Bushmills black, elderflower, tomatillo marmalade, lemon, and basil. The cost is $42 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by emailing Sean Beck.

Tex-Mex Cooking Class at Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Owner Sylvia Casares teaches guests how to prepare Tex-Mex staples, including carne guisada, refried beans, charro beans, and chili piquin salsa. The hands-on class is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class, and a meal. The class takes place at the restaurant's Eldridge location from 1 to 4 pm. Reserve a spot online.

Sunday, March 15

Third Annual Crawfish Cook-off at Cottonwood

Thirteen teams (so far) — including Cottonwood, Down House, and FM Kitchen & Bar — will compete for the Judge's Award and People's Choice at this all-out bash, sponsored by Saint Arnold Brewing Co. Festivities include live Zydeco music and unlimited crawfish from the competitors. Wristbands cost $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. Buy them online.