Cult-favorite salad chain sweetens up downtown with third Houston location

Houston's next Sweetgreen will be located downtown. The cult-favorite salad restaurant will open its third Houston outpost this spring at 820 Main St., the company announced.

A representative tells CultureMap that the new restaurant doesn't have a specific date, but that it will open sometime this spring. When the downtown restaurant opens, it will join Sweetgreen's two other locations in Rice Village and Montrose.

Founded in 2007 by then-Georgetown students Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet, and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has grown to over 100 locations across the country. In addition to expanding its presence in Houston, the company will add expand to Austin and Miami in 2020. Expect it to be a hit with downtown office workers looking for a fresh, healthy choices at lunchtime.

Credit for all the success goes to its creative salad combinations. For example, the signature “Guacamole Greens” salads offer “organic mesclun, avocado, roasted chicken, red onion, tomatoes, tortilla chips, fresh lime squeeze, and lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette.” Seasonal salads — one current example features "miso-glazed root vegetables" — helps keep things interesting.

Sweetgreen also partners with high-profile chefs for special bowls. In Houston, Chris Shepherd contributed a Caesar salad riff that took got a Southern twist courtesy of pimento cheese, pecans, and a vinaigrette made with Steen's Cane syrup. Recently, the restaurant introduced a bowl designed by celebrity chef David Chang that includes kelp and sweet potatoes.

The company has also earned acclaim for its innovative use of technology. More than half of all orders come via the company's app.