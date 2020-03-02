These are the 7 best food and drink events in Houston this week

Tickets go on sale today for a benefit to help the former GM of one of Houston’s most popular sushi restaurants. The buzzy Washington Avenue area gets a new Moroccan spot. And there’s a crawfish party mudbug lovers won’t want to miss.

Monday, March 2



Tickets on sale for Brunch for Blake at Kata Robata

Kata Robata as general manager, Blake Lewis left in 2019 to travel, but was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma shortly after. He beat the cancer, but still has significant medical bills. The restaurant he headed is hosting a brunch fundraiser on Saturday, March 21 to help out. The four-course dinner includes selections such as Tamago Sando, pork pibs, and Akaushi beef curry rice. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased on Resy starting today. Act fast; they will likely sell out quickly.

Tuesday, March 3



Grand Opening of ZOA Moroccan Kitchen

This fast-casual concept hosts an open day celebration offering the first customers in the door a host of cool ZOA swag. And From 11 am to 1 pm, any customer that displays they follow the restaurant on social media will get a free to-go FAVE sandwich or bowl.

Thursday, March 5



Crawfish Kickoff Party at The Union Kitchen on Washington

This patio party from 4 to 9:30 pm features a crawfish boil, live music by Susan Hickman, drink specials, and more. Crawfish will be available by the pound at market price. All crawfish are tossed in Fire Butter, the creation of Louisiana native and general manager Jim Harvey. The recipe features whole butter, crawfish seasoning, Tabasco, Frank's hot sauce, and minced garlic.

Friday, March 6



Agave class at Revival Market

From 5:30 to 7:30 pm, join Agricole hospitality owner Morgan Weber as he selects some of his fave agave spirits and enlightens guests about where they come from and why they're special. There will be bites to pair with each selection. The cost is $85 per person and space is limited. So, reservations are a must. Email Revival Market or call 713-880-8463 to reserve a spot.

Saturday, March 7



Country Queens Drag Brunch at House of Blues

Just in time for Rodeo season, this western-themed show performances performances by some of country music’s leading ladies, including Dolly Parton and Shania Twain, among others. Tickets are $46 each and include a full buffet and the show. BOGO with the code RODEO in this link. The buffet opens at 10:30 am, drag show starts at noon.

"A Taste of Two Legends" at Morton's Steakhouse

Both Houston locations take part in this nationwide event that includes a four-course dinner pairing Stag's Leap wines with Morton's cuisine. Highlights include a porcini-rubbed filet mignon with wild mushrooms and roasted shallot butter, duck rillettes on crostini, and fresh oysters on the half-shell with passion fruit mignonette. Wines include the Stag’s Leap's Karia Chardonnay and the FAY Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, both from Napa. The cost is $135 per person, and seats may be purchased online. Dinner starts at 6:30 pm.