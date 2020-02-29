Tilman Fertitta's big buy stakes a claim atop Houston's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires storied steakhouse chain. Once the purchase is approved by a bankruptcy court, Landry's, Inc. will own the following Galleria-area steakhouses: Morton's, Del Frisco's, Mastro's, and the Palm.

2. Here are the Houston schools and businesses closed due to the massive 610 East flood. A massive water main break flooded the Loop and caused a number of closures.

3. 3 Houston employers clock in among Fortune's 100 best companies to work. The study featured input from more than 4.1 million U.S. workers who responded to over 60 survey questions.

4. Ken Hoffman on the controversial new United Airlines snack switch. "I’m not a big Oreo guy," Hoffman writes. "I find them too crumbly and dry."

5. Houston bars and restaurants lead Texas with 14 James Beard Award semifinalist nominations. Houstonians appeared in a number of the national categories, including Outstanding Hospitality, Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, and Outstanding Restaurateur.