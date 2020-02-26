Whiskey-fueled restaurant now serving comfort food in Memorial

The Memorial area has a new option for classic American comfort food. Federal Grill has quietly opened its second location in Hedwig Village at 8731 Katy Fwy.

With 7,000 square feet of space, the new restaurant can seat 240 people between its bar and dining room. Two private rooms are available for events and the restaurant’s signature whiskey dinners.

Owner Matt Brice incorporates a number of classic design elements into the new restaurant. Diners will one wall that features exposed brick and globe lamps that Brice painstakingly sourced by studying old photographs. The smaller private dining room features whiskey barrel heads adorned with the logos of popular brands.

TVs throughout the bar and dining room allow people to follow along with whatever game is currently being played. An open kitchen shows off the restaurant’s cooks at work.

Open for lunch and dinner daily, Federal Grill’s extensive menu of upscale comfort food will satisfy almost any craving. Highlights include kung pao calamari, chicken fried steak, and shrimp and grits that incorporate Manchego cheese for extra creaminess. Brice also service his mother Janice’s meatloaf, but he improved the recipe with crispy onion strings and akaushi beef sourced from Texas purveyor Heartbrand Ranch.

Federal Grill’s original location is well-known for its whiskey selection, and that continues at the new location. In addition to Scotch and Japanese whisky, Brice has assembled an impressive selection of bourbon, including five barrel picks that are exclusive to his restaurant.

During happy hour — Monday through Friday from 3-6:30 pm — the restaurant features $7 wines by-the-glass, $4 beers, $8 cocktails, and discounts on select spirits. With a convenient location on I-10 and lots of room, Brice anticipates becoming a popular after work spot.