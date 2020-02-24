Pearland favorite lassos top spot at Rodeo's Best Bites competition

Rodeo goers love Grazia Italian Kitchen. The Pearland restaurant made it back-to-back victories at the annual Rodeo Uncorked! Best Bites competition.

Grazia's "smoked and soaked" wagyu chuck with corn pudding earned the coveted people's choice for the second year in a row. Grazia also won the award in 2016. Cotton Culinary took second place for its duck carnitas.

Other winners included Brennan's of Houston, which won best appetizer for its fried oysters with Crystal hot sauce butter; Nobu, which won top entree for its signature miso black cod; and Killen's, which won the "rookie award" for the year's best new restaurant with smoked brisket enchiladas. See the full list of winners below.

Highlights from the non-winning dishes included Uchi's salmon with mshrooms and black truffle, the Hotel Derek's smoked campechana, and Ouzo Bay's roasted lamb. All told, over 100 restaurants participate in the competition, with participants ranging from staples like Pappas Bros. Steakhouse to food hall restaurants such as The Blind Goat and KIN by chef Evelyn.

The annual event — unofficially the kick-off of Rodeo season ahead of the trail rides and barbecue cook-off — draws 5,000-plus to NRG Center. In addition to food from some of the city's top restaurants, attendees may sample some of the more than 450 wines that earned medals in the annual International Wine Competition. Thankfully, those who missed the festivities have the opportunity to sample some of the vintages in the Rodeo's wine garden, and many of the bottles will be auctioned off on March 1.

Here's the complete list of winners:

People’s Choice Award

First Place: Grazia Italian Kitchen & The Caboose – Smoked & Soaked Wagyu Chuck, Corn Pudding, Date Gastrique, Cabernet Reduction, Tallow Fried Crumble, Micro Arugula & Amaranth

Second Place: Cotton Culinary The Art of Catering – Duck Carnitas

Tasty Tradition Award

First Place: Maggiano’s Little Italy – Lasagna with Marinara Sauce

Second Place: Revival Market – Miso Mushrooms Toast, Whipped TX Goat Cheese & Houston Urban Honey

Trailblazer Appetizer Award

First Place: Brennan’s of Houston – Hot Hot Oyster with Crystal Hot Sauce Butter, Pepper Jelly Glaze & Pickled Okra Chow Chow

Second Place: Smokey Cheeks – Smokey Cheek Taco with Coleslaw, Pickled Onions & Cilantro, finished with a Blueberry Ghost Pepper Hollandaise Sauce

Third Place: The Capital Grill – Porcini-Rubbed Smoked Bacon with Sweet Corn Risotto finished with Tomato Jam

Lone Star Entrée Award

First Place: Nobu – Black Cod Miso on Lettuce Cup topped with Crispy Khataifi

Second Place: Phat Eatery – Beef Rendang

Third Place: Pinstripe’s – Short Ribs with Parmesan Polenta & Peppercorn Cream

Two-Steppin’ Dessert Award

First Place: Ooh La La Sweets – Praline Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Second Place: Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria – Mini Cannoli

Third Place: Joyce’s Seafood & Steaks – White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Rookie Award

Killen’s in the Heights – Smoked Brisket Enchilada

Trail Boss Food Truck Award

Eaker Barbecue – Smoked Pulled Pork atop Creamed Corn with Green Onion Garnish

Outstanding Showmanship Award

First Place: Brother’s Produce

Second Place: JW Marriott – Downtown