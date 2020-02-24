Memorial City cooks up month-long dining event for a good cause

Houston Restaurant Weeks remains one of the city's most popular dining events. Diners can't resist the opportunity to, as the event's slogan says, "dine out and do good" by eating at popular restaurants who then donate a portion of the proceeds to charity.

The format has spawn imitators devoted to various worthy causes, including Black Restaurant Week and Latin Restaurant Weeks. In March, another restaurant weeks offering will give Houstonians a chance to explore the dining establishments of one of the city's most popular malls while benefitting a local non-profit.

March 1 will bringing the beginning of the month-long Memorial City Restaurants Weeks. Organized by local real estate development firm MetroNational, MCRW will highlight the restaurants on the Memorial City campus, a 265-acre mixed-use development that covers land on both sides of I-10 at Gessner Road.

Participants include Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Leibman's, Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse, and Kuu. Each restaurant will serve a prix-fixe menu of two, three, or four courses that ranges in price from $15 to $49. Generally, they're similar to each restaurant's HRW offerings, which means that, yes, the Perry's pork chop is one of the offerings on the restaurant's $45, three-course dinner menu. See the full list here.

Every meal will generate a donation of between $3 and $7 to the Memorial Hermann Foundation – Memorial City Medical Center – Women’s and Children’s Services, which supports "care, research, and education" to people who are receiving treatment in the Memorial Hermann System. Even better, MetroNational will match 50-percent of the total donation.

“We felt strongly about launching a new charitable campaign in Memorial City to further enhance our sense of community here. We wanted our neighbors, local businesses, and the Memorial Hermann Foundation to know they have our support,” MetroNational president Jason Johnson said in a statement. “The goal of Memorial City Restaurant Weeks is to showcase the wide range of cuisine offered in the area and give back to a foundation that is fundamental to our community.”