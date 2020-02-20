20 best Houston bars and restaurants to celebrate National Margarita Day

Saturday, February 22, is National Margarita Day, which is as good a reason as any for Bayou City bars and restaurants to host parties, offer special deals, and otherwise celebrate the popular cocktail. Frozen, on the rocks, or with swirls of sangria, however Houstonians like the drink, they'll find plenty of places to enjoy it.

Arnaldo Richards' Pico's

Given that its bar menu boasts more than 250 tequilas, it's no surprise that the Upper Kirby Mexican spot has a lot to offer on the holiday. Margarita selections include 16 unique Shakeritas and the Exclusive Barrel Collection of cocktails made from Pico's private barrels. Mixologists will customize each margarita with freshly squeezed juices, healthy sweeteners, and garnishes to make them tailor-made to each palate. 3601 Kirby Dr., 832-831-9940.

Bar Bardot

Drop into the Hotel Alessandra's stylish lobby bar for a handcrafted passion fruit margarita made with tequila, fresh-squeezed lime juice, Liquid Alchemist Passion Fruit, and orange liqueur. It's available all day for $14. 1070 Dallas St., 713-242-8555.

Cyclone Anaya's

All day long, all locations are celebrating big with the restaurant's jumbo margarita for just $7.

Doris Metropolitan

The Kipling, a light and slightly spicy libation, made with tequila, celery, lime, and habanero is just $10 all day long. 2815 S. Shepherd Dr., 713-485-0466.

Eight Row Flint

This Heights hot spot will celebrate with a mariachi band to set the mood, a satellite bar to handle the crowds, and "big ass margarita specials." 1039 Yale St., 832-767-4002.

El Big Bad

It's one of the biggest parties in Houston, and this year, event organizers say it's bigger and better than before. The 10th Annual National Margarita Day Festival runs from 4-11 pm, with tequila samples, giveaways, a DJ, and more. Best of all, El Big Bad's award-winning, fresh squeezed house margarita is specially priced at $5 until 10 pm. 419 Travis St., 713-229-8181.

Frank's American Revival

The upscale comfort food spot offers its grilled orange margarita, infused with grilled orange slices and featuring lime juice, aged anejo tequila, and kosher salt, for $10 on National Margarita Day. In addition, A Train to Coahulla, made with Sauza Tres Generaciones, blackberry, sage, and crushed ice, is available for $7. 3736 Westheimer Rd., 713-572-8600.

The General Public

From 3-6 pm, the CityCentre watering hole is offering the frozen Sweet El Diablo margarita for $1. Nope, that's not a typo. 797 Sorella Ct., Ste. 118, 832-690-4450.

Goode Company Armadillo Palace

For National Margarita Day, the Upper Kirby casual spot has its Goode Company’s Damn Goode margarita, made with 100 percent agave tequila blanco, lime, and orange liqueur, available for $9. Frozen or on the rocks is the diner's choice. 5015 Kirby Dr., 713-526-9700.

Hungry's

All day long, the blackberry and ginger margarita, made with fresh blackberry and ginger-infused tequila, triple sec, lime, and agave is $10. 2356 Rice Blvd., 713-523-8652; 14714 Memorial Dr., 281-493-1520.

King's BierHaus

On Saturday, get the Lavenderita, made with tequila, lemon, lime fresh lavender, and cucumber, for $11. And, at the Leage City location only, guests can opt for a melon margarita, made with reposado tequila, melon cordial, and lime, for $10. 2044 E. TC Jester Blvd., 281-990-3042; 828 W. FM 646, League City, 832-820-8264.

Molina's Cantina

One of Houston's most-beloved Tex-Mex spots, Molina's says it was one of the first restaurants in the country to install a frozen margarita machine. Celebrate that milestone, along with National Margarita Day, with a signature Molina’s margarita. It's 100 percent agave tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice, served frozen or on the rocks. And it's available for $6 all day long. 3801 Bellaire Blvd., 713-432-1626; 7901 Westheimer Rd., 713-782-0831.

The Naturalist Cafe and Lounge

Pop into this restaurant and bar in the Intercontinental Hotel in the Texas Medical Center for the Peggy Lee margarita. A blend of silver tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and a splash of agave, it's named after a common origin tale claiming the original margarita was created in Galveston's Balinese Room for singer Peggy (Margaret) Lee in 1948. It's available for $10 on Saturday. 6750 Main St.; 713-422-2779.

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

Festivities kick off at 10 am with brunch, then at 1 pm, chef Alex Padilla hosts a suckling pig roast, and at 2 pm, Houston artist Donkeeboy unveils his latest mural. The fun also will include a special tequila tasting from El Tesoro, featuring the debut of Ninfa’s single-barrel reposado that was hand-selected at the distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Plus, there will be music by DJ Felipe Galvan of Los Skarnales, who is introducing a new playlist for the restaurant, and new cocktails by beverage consultant Linda Salinas. 1700 Post Oak, 346-335-24041.

Pistoleros

The annual Margarita Day Parking Lot Party features $7 Espolon margaritas and palomas, $5 Espolon shots, and live music from DJ Rhino. 1517 Westheimer Rd., 281-974-3860.

River Oaks District

From 11 am-4 pm, shoppers can stop by Yonderlust, Goode Company's mobile Airstream bar, for the restaurant's Damn Goode margarita, strawberry habanero margarita, select beers, prosecco, rosé, and wine for purchase. It's a perfect opportunity to sip, stroll, and shop. 4444 Westheimer Rd.; 713-904-1310.

Royal Sonesta Houston

From 3 pm to closing, guests and non-guests alike can come in for the Patron Royal rita served with two tacos (chicken, steak, or shrimp) for $15. 2222 West Loop South, 713-627-7600.

The Rustic

DJ Gracie Chavez spins tunes from 11 am-4 pm, and this popular downtown spot hosts its new happy hour from 3-6 pm, with $3 Rustic ritas, frozen or on the rocks. 1836 Polk St., 832-321-7799.

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Houston's Enchilada Queen partners with Dulce Vida Tequila on special creations just for National Margarita Day. Guests can choose from the Authentica margarita, the Sweet Heat margarita, and more, all available frozen or on the rocks for $7 all day. 6401 Woodway Dr., 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge Pkwy., 832-230-3842.

Weights + Measures

Sip W+M's 2020 Perfect margarita with an Ancho Reyes Liqueur floater for $5. Add a Neopolitan-style, thin-crust pizza for $10, when purchased with the drink. 2808 Caroline St.; 713-654-1970.