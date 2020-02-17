These are the 7 best food and drink events in Houston this week

Wine dinners this week showcase Oregon and Alsace, and one popular breakfast spot kicks off a week of specials for National Pancake Day. Plus, there's a comedy night at a favorite deli, and two birthday parties not to be missed.

Don't forget that tickets for Southern Smoke Spring go on sale at noon. As for National Margarita Day, we'll have a separate roundup of all the tempting offers later this week.

Tuesday, February 18

Lemelson Vineyards Wine Tasting at Brennan's of Houston

Join Brennan's Wine Guy Marcus Gausepohl for a seated tasting of select Lemelson wines, such as Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, and Riesling, accompanied by light bites. The tasting is from 6 to 7:30 pm, and costs $25 per person, plus tax and tip. Buy tickets here.

Wednesday, February 19

Kick-off to National Pancake Day at Snooze A.M. Eatery

Today begins a week of specials leading up to National Pancake Day. Snooze will feature some of its favorite creations all week long, beginning with today's Texas Praline, a buttermilk pancake filled with brown sugar, topped with praline sauce, whipped marscapone, and candied pecans. It's available at all Snooze locations from 6:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Antoine Schutz wine tasting at Politan Row

French Country Wines co-hosts this event where guests can meet Antoine Schutz, general import manager and wine maker of Les Vignobles Ruhlmann-Schutz. Look for special pricing by the glass and on bottles of Schuz's wines from 6:30 to 8 pm.

Thursday, February 20

Third birthday party at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Look for $3 sake cocktails all day and smoked shoyu brisket ramen starting at 11 am, while supplies last. Anyone wearing a Ramen Tatsu-Ya T-shirt will get a 15-percent discount on their bill.

Birthday bonus: through February 22 guests can enter a contest to win ramen for year, by submitting a name for the shop’s iconic giant Lucky Cat on Ramen Tatsu-Ya's social media pages. The cat will go by the winning name for a year; it's previously been named Meowtrose and The Notorious C.A.T.

Comedy Night With Jesse Peyton at Kenny & Ziggy's

This evening of laughs takes place in the Galleria location's Schmooze Room. Jesse Peyton hosts, and there will be acts by headliner Rich Williams, Grady Pruitt, Jerry Wayne Longmire, and special guest comedian Debbie Silverman. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. There's also a minimum two-item food order required, and the event is 21 and over only. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Sunday, February 23

6th Anniversary Party at Lei Low

When Mardi Gras coincides with this tiki bar's sixth anniversary, look for a mashup that includes plenty of N'awlins flair to Lei Low's island vibe. The staff promises to keep the Hurricanes flowing, there's a parade at 6 pm featuring the Free Radicals, and a host of other fun. Festivities kick off at 2 pm.

Rodeo Roundup and Best Bites Competition

The unofficial kickoff to Rodeo season features 450 award-winning wines paired with bites from approximately 100 local restaurants. A panel of media judges award highly coveted belt buckles to the night's best dishes. Tickets, $165, are available online. Reserved tables are also available for higher fees. The event takes place at NRG Center and starts at 6 pm.