It's the question that rolls around every year: Where should you celebrate your birthday? Picking just the right spot for a major birthday bash can be tricky, as you want somewhere that's simultaneously popular yet able to accommodate a group, can satisfy all appetites yet feels special enough for a special occasion. And it's got to be a place that provides an Instagram-worthy backdrop.

Well, happy birthday to you: Pour Behavior has all this and more. In addition to 18,000 square feet of stylish space, the event venue and scratch kitchen offers four awesome birthday packages that guarantee dinner and a good time.

Each includes a delicious birthday cake, confetti poppers, a jumbo sign announcing your big day, and a birthday presentation with sparklers.

Here's a glance at the four celebration options, each catered to the size of your crew:

Silver (5-10 people): Three appetizers, three pizzas, 50 wings, 12 sliders, a large salad, and a bottle of Grey Goose vodka ($450).

Gold (10-15 people): Four appetizers, four pizzas, 60 wings, 16 sliders, 2 large salads, one bottle of Grey Goose and one bottle of Moet Imperial Champagne ($650).

Platinum (15-20 guests): Five appetizers, five pizzas, 70 wings, 20 sliders, three large salads, two bottles of Grey Goose, and a bottle of Moet Imperial ($850).

Diamond (20-plus guests): Six appetizers, six pizzas, 80 wings, 24 sliders, four large salads, three bottles of Grey Goose, and two bottles of Moet Imperial ($1,250).

Whether or not you take advantage of these great birthday packages, Houston's best party is still happening all around you. DJs are playing nightly over the state-of-the-art sound system, there are laser shows, and Pour Behavior's two massive 220-inch HD LED video walls, surrounded by 42 65-inch TVs, broadcast everything from music videos to the big game.

All party packages must be reserved in advance and take place before 9 pm. Not available during other special events. To set your own date or surprise someone else, call 1-833-O-BEHAVE toll-free.

---

Pour Behavior is located in Midtown at 2211 Travis St.