Dishing on The Heights' new late-night spot, plus Midtown's newest bar

This week's episode of "What's Eric Eating" mixes up the podcast's usual format. Instead of the familiar interview segment, CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler and co-host Linda Salinas dive more deeply into the news of the week.

Salinas, a successful beverage consultant who's worked with restaurants including Bernie's Burger Bus, Jonathan's the Rub, and Hungry's, offers her opinions on a variety of topics. The conversation begins with a discussion of Ronnie Killen's plans to open a second location of his acclaimed barbecue joint in The Woodlands.

From there, they turn to Jonathan Horowitz's decision to leave his role as CEO of Legacy Restaurants in favor of starting his own hospitality consulting firm. Salinas, who worked with Horowitz at The Original Ninfa's, praises him as someone who would be valuable to any restaurant that needs his services.

They also discuss Katz's Deli and Bar's upcoming location in The Heights, acclaimed hot pot restaurant HaiDiLao's plans to open its first Texas location in Katy, and Upper Kirby restaurant Kiran's imminent expansion.

In the restaurants of the week segment, Sandler and Salinas share first impressions of Quiote, the mezcal and pozole bar hidden inside The Toasted Coconut. They also discuss Dahlia, the exciting new bar and nightclub that just opened in Midtown.

---

