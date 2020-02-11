Favorite Houston food and drink event returns to toast the Tastemakers

For Houston gourmands, spring has become synonymous with our tastiest event of the year: the annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, honoring the top restaurant and bar talent in the city.

The can't-miss celebration of food and drink returns to Silver Street Studios on Thursday, April 2, with a full menu of bites, sips, and culinary stars.

The evening begins with our signature tasting event. You'll dine on savory and sweet selections from participating nominees and sample signature cocktails, beer, bubbly, and more. The night culminates in our coveted awards ceremony, once again emceed by H-Town rap legend and foodie Bun B.

Our Tastemaker Awards program honors the people making a difference in the Houston restaurant and bar scene right now. We've collaborated with a panel of experts, including previous Tastemaker winners, to determine nominees in 11 categories. Our judges then select a winner in each category, except Best New Restaurant, which will be determined by readers in our lively tournament in March.

This year's categories are: Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Bartender of the Year, Wine Program of the Year, Brewery of the Year, Best Pizza, and Best New Restaurant.

We'll spotlight all of the nominees in a special editorial series this spring, but you'll have to wait until the big event to find out who wins.

So join us April 2 from 7-10 pm at Silver Street Studios for the culinary celebration of the season. A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now for just $50 (general admission) and $99 (VIP). Those who splurge on VIP will get exclusive early admission to the event, plus complimentary valet, a dedicated bar, and an elevated food pairing experience.

Prices will increase soon, so snag yours now. Then follow along as we reveal more delicious details.

---

The event is brought to you by Dripping Springs Vodka, Cigar City Brewing, Topo Chico, Visit Houston, and Grandes Vinos. A portion of proceeds will benefit Second Servings of Houston.