Sizzling new Thai restaurant and cool ice cream shop freshen up CityCentre

CityCentre will expand its status as West Houston's premier dining destination with two new arrivals in 2020. The 47-acre mixed use development announced the new dining options along with two other new tenants and the expansion of two existing stores.

The newcomers are:

Jeni's, which opened in The Heights in December, will occupy an 888-square-foot space next to Sweet, the popular cupcake, coffee, and macaron shop. Slated to open this summer, the CityCentre shop will be Jeni's second Houston-area location.

Named for a sky lantern festival that's held annually in Chiang Mai, Yi Peng will occupy an approximately 3,500-square-foot space that had previously housed Freedom Supercars (more on that below). In addition to its 60-seat dining room, the restaurant will offer an eight-seat chef's counter as well as patio seating and a private dining room.

Chefs Jett and Jira Hurapan are known for their work at Gigi's Asian Bistro, BLU nightclub in Sugar Land, and Songkran Thai Kitchen in Uptown Park. At Yi Peng, they'll serve dishes such as Chiang Mai grilled spicy sausage with aromatic herbs and Northern-style braised curry beef short ribs with Thai spices and Chinese broccoli. The restaurant is on track for a spring opening.

As for Warby Parker, its fifth Houston-area location will open this spring next to J. Crew. The brand's first Houston location opened in The Heights in 2017. Sapphire Smiles, a dental practice specializing in "dental implants, orthodontics, and smile makeovers," expects to open this spring.

In addition to the new arrivals, the CityCentre locations of Freedom Supercars and Lululemon are expanding. Freedom Supercars, a members-only club that offers access to high-end autos such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis, recently doubled its footprint by moving from its previous home to the space that formerly housed Charming Charlie.

Lululemon will also almost double its existing space next to Life Time Athletic. While that work is completed, the athletic wear brand can be found in a temporary space between Madewell and Paper Source.