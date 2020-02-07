New delivery-only wing joint takes flight in Houston

Houston restaurants serve up all manner of tasty wings, but a veteran restaurateur is betting the city has room for an intriguing newcomer. Robert Earl — best known as the founder of Plant Hollywood — has selected Houston as one of the 16 launch cities for Wing Squad.

As the latest restaurant in Earl's Virtual Dining Concepts portfolio, Wing Squad is only available for delivery by apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Postmates. The Houston address, 5192 Buffalo Speedway, matches that of Buca di Beppo, which is part of his Earl Enterprises restaurant group.

"Food delivery has quickly become an everyday occurrence for many people, so I created Wing Squad as part of my Virtual Dining Concepts network,” Earl said in a statement. “Wing Squad will be delivery only, which allows us to launch from a wide range of locations. With this business model, the sky is the limit."

Wing Squad offers six different flavors, including barbecue, honey garlic, Cajun, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, and Buffalo. Sides, desserts, and sodas (Pepsi products) are also available. Looking at the apps, six wings cost $7.99 with 12 ($13.99) and 18-packs ($17.99) also available.

Virtual restaurants are becoming more popular both nationally and in Houston. Locally, the most prominent is Click Virtual Food Hall, where acclaimed chef Gabriel Medina (Aqui, Soma Sushi) offers six different concepts, including Filipino, tacos, and Japanese-style rice bowls.