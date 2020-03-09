6511 Vanderbilt St.

Houston, TX 77005

Neighborhood: West University Place

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 7,509

Beds: 5-6

Baths: 6 full, 3 partial

Price: $4,675,000

The lowdown: Usually homes have a clear winner between the indoors and out, but this gorgeous Texas limestone and stucco home hits the jackpot with both. The interior features handsome wide-plank hardwood floors, extensive millwork, tray ceilings with cove lighting, walls of both casement and fixed windows, and state-of-the-art home automation that utilizes Crestron "touch-pad" control panels.

The vast kitchen, which is open to the family room, boasts double-ovens, a hidden coffee and appliance closet, two pantries, and breakfast bar seating. In addition to a sumptuous master suite, each secondary bedroom encompasses its own ensuite bathroom.

Two utility rooms — one up, one down — are complemented by a pair of offices. Practicality continues with a three-car oversized garage, porte-cochere, and motor court behind the electric gate that can house approximately 10 vehicles.

There's a sizable downstairs game room with a wet bar and beverage fridge, as well as a handy pass-through window so you can serve your outside guests. And let's talk about the outdoors: It can be used year-round thanks to amenities such as a gas-log fireplace, fully decked-out kitchen, built-in surround sound, and mosquito system that keep pesky bugs at bay.

A truly expansive yard is surrounded by mature oaks and crowned by a pool and spa, making this home a stunner no matter where you're standing.

---

This home is on the market with Alex Loyd of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.