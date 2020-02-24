Top agents from Houston's hottest real estate firm spill about success

It may have only started in 2014, but Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate wasted no time in becoming one of Houston's most sought-after real estate companies.
Founded by Nancy Almodovar, the firm quickly established its presence online as an expert on all things Houston and relied heavily on the community knowledge and industry savvy of its agents.
A few of these top-producing agents took a moment from their busy schedules to reflect on why Nan and Co. is the go-to guide for those looking to buy, sell, and lease in H-Town.
CultureMap: Why do you think you are so successful as a Nan & Company Properties agent?
Stephanie Liu: I have been very fortunate and blessed to start at Nan with a Top Producing mentor who was able to help me build my foundation in real estate and show me what it takes to be successful. As a newer agent, having a mentor — someone that can teach you what you can’t learn just sitting in a classroom — is key.
CM: What tools did you use to help you reach leasing Top Producer status?
SL: Nan’s continuous training opportunities, networking events, and highly effective CRM tools have helped me keep my clients informed and apprised of new trends and changes impacting Houston’s real estate industry every day.
CM: What are your goals as an agent for the upcoming year?
SL: My goals are to further increase my production, make new connections through networking opportunities, and focus on more sales for 2020.
CM: What is your favorite thing about working for Nan & Company Properties?
SL: The best part of Nan is the mentorship culture that has shaped the Realtor that I am today. Everyone has been extremely helpful and supportive in guiding me throughout my real estate journey.
CM: Anything else you would like to add?
SL: We always promote kindness every day, and that is what I love about the company. When you love what you do, that is reflected in your work and clients can see that.
CultureMap: Why do you think you are so successful as an agent here at Nan & Company Properties?
Laura Bonck: I think my success comes from caring about my client and the relationship more than the commission. I get excited seeing my clients' eyes light up as we walk into “the house.” Or when a seller tells me how thankful they are for helping their family move forward. My role is truly helping people transition into new seasons, and it brings me so much joy to be a part of that.
As far as being part of Nan, I think the support I receive plays a huge role in the support I provide my clients — especially sellers. The Christie's connection and exposure cannot be compared anywhere else. I also think our audience loves the videos we produce!
CM: What tools did you use to help you reach Top Producer status?
LB: My phone! You’ve got to pick it up and call people just to stay connected. Being top of mind is the most important thing! That and providing excellent service
CM: What are your goals as an agent for the upcoming year?
LB: I want to hire two new team members and close $40 million in sales.
CM: What is your favorite thing about working for Nan & Company Properties?
LB: The family feel and support we all give each other. Nancy Almodovar is a busy lady, but she will always respond no matter how big or small the question. I think all our agents/ support staff are that way — we all want to see each other succeed
CM: Anything else you would like to add?
LB: To be success in this business, you’ve got to learn how to make things fun and not worry about the small stuff. It always works out. Just become a good listener and learn to over communicate.
CultureMap: What tools did you use to help you reach Top Producer status?
Nikki Hohman: I use all of our amazing videos and also my own self promotion video their videographer made for me. I have taken the Buffini Top Producer group classes. The Salesforce system they use has really been effective in creating better habits for me to stay in front of my sphere of influence. I also have used Nan's experience working with builders to gain my own builder account, which is going to be growing substantially over the next two years, providing me with more listings.
CM: What are your goals as an agent for the upcoming year?
NH: My next goals is to reach $35 million and spend more time to fully develop my team to where my each one of my team members is pulling in at least four deals a month.
CM: What is your favorite thing about working for Nan & Company Properties?
NH: Nancy and her staff, they are all so supportive and make you feel important. You can get lost in the real estate world because it is a one-person job but whenever I come into our office, it feels like family. My husband is currently on crutches and he ran into Nancy, her husband Jose, and her whole family at the movies. I went to go get the car for my husband and when I drove around the corner, I see my husband and the whole entire Almodovar clan walking my husband out to the car making sure he was ok. That is the kind of people I love to be working with on a daily basis.
CM: Anything else you'd like to share?
NH: The other agents make this office what it is. I have shared and gained so many ideas through some of the other agents. Yes, we are in business for ourselves but at Nan, you can count on others to help you in a number of facets. We have IT gurus, social media kings and queens, Salesforce experts, negotiators, and everything in between. Each one of them is open and ready to help anyone into this business as long as they come with the right attitude.
CultureMap: Why do you think you are so successful as an agent here at Nan & Company Properties?
Julia Wang: I think I'm successful because I'm hungry and incredibly passionate about real estate and helping others.
CM: What tools did you use to help you reach Top Producer status?
JW: I used social media, specifically Instagram, to brand myself and target buyers and sellers inside and around the loop.
CM: What are your goals as an agent for the upcoming year?
JW: Expand my team, sell $40 million, and continue to have fun.
CM: What is your favorite thing about working for Nan & Company Properties?
JW: I love being around like-minded people that inspire me daily. The energy is always positive and supportive.
CultureMap: Why do you think you are so successful as an agent here at Nan & Company Properties?
Thalina Garcia: I’ve been successful at Nan because I’ve been able to capitalize on my opportunities, persevere through challenges, and adapt to different situations. I take every single opportunity, big or small, that's presented to me and give it 100 percent. That mindset has really put me in the position to grow and learn as an agent, and, coupled with the opportunities Nancy and Nan provide, has really propelled my career.
CM: What tools did you use to help you reach Top Producer status?
TG: Propertybase and team accountability. I use Propertybase daily to make sure I keep in touch with all my clients and maintaining meaningful relationships with them. I also use it to keep notes that will help me stay on top of everything. Sharing my goals and having close relationships with my team in the office has pushed me to always work harder. The other agents encourage and motivate each other, and that’s been a pivotal tool in my success as a Top Producer. We learn from each other and are open to helping each other succeed.
CM: What are your goals as an agent for the upcoming year?
TG: My top goals for 2020 include creating and reconnecting with past clients. I'm in the business of creating and maintaining relationships and sometimes I get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the business. My favorite part of being a Realtor is meeting new people and creating relationships. My sales goal for 2020 is to double my sales volume and reach Top Producer status for the second year.
CM: What is your favorite thing about working for Nan & Company Properties?
TG: If I had to narrow it down, it would be the people. Our team is always growing and pushing ourselves to innovate and market real estate in a modern way. It really keeps us on our toes and we are always open for a challenge. My second favorite thing is the systems we have in the office that support me as an agent: our marketing team, our Christie’s affiliation, our relationship with builders.
CM: Anything else you would like to add in your testimonial?
TG: A quote: "Opportunities don't happen. You create them."
CultureMap: Why do you think you are so successful as an agent here at Nan & Company Properties?
Thomas Eureste: The environment that is created within our firm. We have a supportive team atmosphere where all agents are able to bounce ideas off each other. I am also successful because of the drive and determination that the firm instills in all of us agents. We strive to be the best in the industry
CM: What tools did you use to help you reach Top Producer status?
TE: Our firm has an amazing CRM system that we are able to keep track of all of our production, clientele, and appointments. We also have an amazing marketing team that is able to help us create out-of-the-box ideas for our listings as well as targeting new clients. Using all these things is the reason I tripled my production from 2018-2019.
CM: What are your goals as an agent for the upcoming year?
TE: To learn new ways to master the market. All licensed agents have access to certain tools, but it is finding those additional tools that are not being utilized that is what keeps you a step ahead.
CM: What is your favorite thing about working for Nan & Company Properties?
TE: Again, I preach this all the time. The culture of our firm. We have such an amazing team at Nan & Company Properties and we make sure to keep it that way. We are literally one big family.