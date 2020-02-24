Top agents from Houston's hottest real estate firm spill about success

CultureMap: What tools did you use to help you reach Top Producer status?

Nikki Hohman: I use all of our amazing videos and also my own self promotion video their videographer made for me. I have taken the Buffini Top Producer group classes. The Salesforce system they use has really been effective in creating better habits for me to stay in front of my sphere of influence. I also have used Nan's experience working with builders to gain my own builder account, which is going to be growing substantially over the next two years, providing me with more listings.

CM: What are your goals as an agent for the upcoming year?

NH: My next goals is to reach $35 million and spend more time to fully develop my team to where my each one of my team members is pulling in at least four deals a month.

CM: What is your favorite thing about working for Nan & Company Properties?

NH: Nancy and her staff, they are all so supportive and make you feel important. You can get lost in the real estate world because it is a one-person job but whenever I come into our office, it feels like family. My husband is currently on crutches and he ran into Nancy, her husband Jose, and her whole family at the movies. I went to go get the car for my husband and when I drove around the corner, I see my husband and the whole entire Almodovar clan walking my husband out to the car making sure he was ok. That is the kind of people I love to be working with on a daily basis.

CM: Anything else you'd like to share?

NH: The other agents make this office what it is. I have shared and gained so many ideas through some of the other agents. Yes, we are in business for ourselves but at Nan, you can count on others to help you in a number of facets. We have IT gurus, social media kings and queens, Salesforce experts, negotiators, and everything in between. Each one of them is open and ready to help anyone into this business as long as they come with the right attitude.