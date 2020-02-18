Stylish new luxury midrise set to elevate Upper Kirby this summer

Inner-Loopers looking to elevate their digs are in luck. A new luxury midrise is slated to open in Upper Kirby this summer, courtesy of Pelican Builders.

The new development, dubbed Westmore, will be home to 33 luxury residences spanning seven stories of mid-century modern architecture designed by Houston-based Mirador Group. The seven-story property will be located at 2323 W. Main St.

Ranging from 1,560 to 1,800 square feet, Westmore residences start at $960,000, with four penthouses starting at $1.6M averaging 2,500 square feet. Westmore will feature contemporary interiors and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Units will also be overhauled with dynamic technological assets like pre-wiring across all residences for smart home technology and Bosch stainless steel appliances gracing the kitchens.

Other amenities include same floor storage, terraces, and optional pet porch potty upgrades. Westmore will additionally boast a state-of-the-art fitness center, according to a press release.

Pelican Builders, which is behind 11 local high or midrise condominiums, was drawn to the neighborhood for the undeniable appeal that comes with being surrounded by A-list restaurants, gourmet grocery stores, luxury boutiques, ever-evolving entertainment offerings, and cultural gems, according to its founder, Robert Bland.

“We are pleased to be able to announce that Westmore will officially break ground this summer in Houston’s dynamic Upper Kirby District,” said Bland, in a statement. “Pelican Builders has long sought to develop in this particular neighborhood of Houston – which boasts incomparable walkability to some of the city’s finest restaurants, boutiques, grocery stores, and entertainment options. We feel that Westmore will be the perfect addition to the District and untether future residents by granting them a coveted luxury lock-and-leave lifestyle that will allow them the ability to explore this vibrant city and all that it offers.”