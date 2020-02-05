It all began last summer when Realtor Julia Wang walked into developer Romy Solanji's office. Amber — Solanji's wife and the interior designer at the firm Timeline CG — was the mutual link and matchmaker.

"It was a quick yes," says Solanji of this early meeting of minds. "And it's been a great partnership since."

Wang agrees: "We work well together because we stay focused on the goal, which is to sell homes and move things quickly."

A timeline to luxury living

Timeline CG was founded in 2006, and even the name of Solanji’s company taps into this forward-looking, dynamic way of doing business.

"Timing is everything in real estate," he says. It's something he learned from the ground up, having begun flipping houses before moving into the townhome market, where he constructed 20 to 30 at a time.

Now with nearly two decades spent in every aspect of the industry, Solanji pours his insights and connections into his current passion: luxury single-family homes.

"I love this market: the attention to detail, the creation of something beautiful and unique. It's the best feeling to see a project come to life and for someone to fall in love and call it home."

Mastering the modern

It was on the sale of one such home — the Mediterranean masterpiece at 5134 Huckleberry — that Solanji and Wang first collaborated.

"We don't stick to one look or feel," explains Solanji, "but everything that we build, whether traditional or contemporary in style, has to be innovative and modern."

And innovative and modern is exactly how Wang goes about selling her homes: strategizing way beyond the MLS, working social media, and throwing open houses so opulent they could pass for A-list parties.

When opportunity knocks

Star-studded gatherings are one thing, but a star showing up at your own home asking to buy it? It would be incredible were it not true.

Solanji answered his door one day to "a prominent individual" who had been driving by, and who asked to see inside. He showed him around the house he had built for himself, with its state-of-the-art smart system, 35-foot open-concept ceilings, and custom feature walls designed by Amber, and his mystery caller offered him a million dollars above the appraised value to move in the next day.

Outrageous as this story is, it speaks to the bespoke beauty of a Timeline luxury home.

"If that isn't the definition of curb appeal, I don't know what is!" laughs Wang.

Stand-out success

Like Solanji, she knows what it takes to set herself apart in such a competitive industry.

"Real estate is all about momentum," Wang explains, in words that echo Solanji's. She also worked her way to the top by pulling 70-hour weeks and seeking out mentorship from the best in the business: Nancy Almodovar, president and CEO of Houston-based Nan and Company Properties.

Her perseverance has paid off. In her five short years as a Realtor she has progressed from apartment locating to licensed broker and member of the Christie's Master Circle.

"I always tell people that if you love what you do and put your all into it, the success will come," she says.

And come it has: Wang closed 2019 with $30 million in sales and heads up her own team of agents at Nan.

To the Hill Country and beyond

What can we expect next from Solanji and Wang? Another dreamy home, of course, but this time the kind of luxe dreaminess that overlooks Lake Travis.

Among the rolling hills that give this beloved area its name, Solanji is building the epitome of waterfront living: infinity pool, private dock, panoramic views, and exquisite custom finishes hand-selected by Amber.

From London to Dubai, Solanji has lived and worked all over the world, but for him it all comes back to the Hill Country.

"California is fun for the weekend, Miami too — but there is nowhere else I would rather live," he says. "This place, this house, has it all."

His enthusiasm is justified. As a home away from home, 1212 Watercliffe is the perfect weekend escape to the wine region of Texas, with world-class golf, fine dining, shopping, and natural beauty all around.

But this standout modern smart home would also make an ideal primary residence for the commuter. Form meets function in this thoughtfully designed space, with clean lines, abundant natural light, an outdoor kitchen, home cinema, and a four-car showroom garage, all on a secluded acreage estate within 30 miles of Austin.

1212 Watercliffe

With only a few months until completion, now is the time to preview this exclusive Lago Vista property before it hits the MLS.

"Call me soon," recommends Wang. "I'm super excited about this one. There really is nothing else like it!"

And you might just want to do as she suggests — you never know who might stop by on impulse to make the latest Timeline luxury home their own.

---

