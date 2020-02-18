Celebrated Texas society events guru shutters floral shop in River Oaks District

Celebrated floral designer and event guru Todd Fiscus is known for making a colorful splash. So it was with much fanfare and buzz that his Dallas-based floral boutique, Avant Garden Floral and Home, opened in River Oaks District in September 2019 as a seasonal pop-up.

“The store allows us to show [Houstonians] that you can come into Avant Garden and get beautiful flowers for a small party, a lovely wedding at home, or a birthday dinner with eight tables, and we would knock it out of the park,” Fiscus told CultureMap. “It could be decorating your home for Christmas or New Years without feeling like you have to call some highfalutin party planner decorator Todd Fiscus of Todd Events.”

Now, Fiscus has announced that his beloved store will “pop out” of the River Oaks District at the end of February. “We have loved being here. Showing what we can do, and working with our partners Motus Red and Todd Events on our fantastically attended Photobooths, has been a blast,” said Fiscus, in a statement.

“However, the sales and growth strategy just doesn’t support a full time store for us in Houston. That’s always been a certainty in our strategy, which is why this pop up was such a fun opportunity.”

During the store’s run in the luxe shopping center, Avant Garden became popular with locals for the eye-catching photobooth installation, which saw hundreds of visitors and selfie-seekers with their “Bring the House Down” and “Flower Rain” activations.

Texas fans of Fiscus can take heart: While the Houston outpost will close, Avant garden will continue to offer floral and delivery service from its original Dallas location.