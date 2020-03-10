New Orleans women's boutique brings boho-inspired looks to The Heights

The retail and restaurant boom in The Heights shows no sign of slowing. Now, just in time for spring, a New Orleans-inspired women’s boutique is set to open Friday, March 13, in the new, mixed-use development located between 15th and 16th Streets at Shepherd Drive.

Hemline will open its fifth Houston-area outpost (1533 N. Shepherd Dr., Suite 110) in the new Heights development, neighboring buzzy spots such as CycleBar and Flower Child. It joins the already-existing Hemline River Oaks, Hemline Rice Village, Hemline Woodlands, and Hemline CityCentre.

Hemline brass chose The Heights because it’s a “thriving, lively central community designed for energetic young professionals and eclectic offerings,” according to a press release. The location will encompass some 1,000 square feet.

This is the brand’s 29th store overall; the store is located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

Shoppers can expect a variety of bohemian-inspired, fashion-forward apparel, shoes, and accessories that appeal to women of all ages. Brands include Misa Los Angeles, Hudson, Dolce Vita, Saylor, Maven West, and Krewe.

Hemline founder Brigitte Holthausen noted that its representatives target neighborhood-specific locations and customize each store to align with the community.

“We have so many walk-in customers that just stumble upon the brand, and that helps create the experience that sets us apart from other retailers,” said Holthausen.

“I had my eye on The Heights for a long time — we can’t wait to play a role in the revitalization of the neighborhood. It’s historic, unique, and has its own flair, which perfectly aligns with the Hemline brand,” said franchisee Shannon O’Shea Martin, in a statement. Martin, a Louisiana native who worked for Hemline for five years, opened her first franchise, Hemline CityCentre two years ago.

---

Hemline - Heights; 1533 North Shepherd Drive, Suite 110. For more information, visit Hemline online.