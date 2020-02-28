The ultimate guide to rodeo fashion for chic and stylish Houstonians

Tootsies creative director, Fady Armanious, says it best: “Rodeo style is serious in Houston.”

Every year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo brings together trail rides, action-packed rodeo competitions, musical entertainment, world-famous barbecue contents, the annual Rodeo Run, family-friendly fun, and shopping.

But what to wear? Houston philanthropist Hallie Vanderhider shares her rodeo must-haves: turquoise jewelry, a python skirt, and a fringed leather jacket. We've rounded up a list of local stores who can help Houstonians lasso up the very best RodeoHouston 2020 looks.

Rodeo boho chic

The rodeo officially kicks off Tuesday, March 3, and for local jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen, getting dressed for the 21-day event is something she prepares for well in advance.

“I shop for my rodeo wardrobe year-round,” she tells CultureMap. “This year, I’m excited to wear the custom pair of Maida’s boots David, my husband, gifted to me on the night we got engaged.”

McAllen, whose motto is “jewelry first, clothing second,” is debuting her latest Primavera collection featuring vibrant 18-karat gold and cool-toned gemstones, which Houstonians can shop online, at her newly opened Greenway/Upper Kirby showroom located at 2449 South Blvd., Suite 100, and at her rodeo booth E6107 at NRG Center.

Beloved jewelry designer Jay Landa, who is moving out of his Rice Village location after 20 years, is known for his turquoise. A representative for the brand tells CultureMap that turquoise is included in every collection because Houstonians should be able to rock the bright pop of color no matter their style, whether it’s bold or dainty.

“This year, I’m creating a cool, modern vibe by mixing luxe and Indian pieces together,” Landa tells CultureMap. “I’m wearing it all — and that’s my vibe!”

Austin-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott’s rodeo collection features vintage and western-inspired styles, exclusively available on the Texas rodeo circuit, including Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth.

For men wanting to jazz up their rodeo look, Tenenbaum Jewelers offers a variety of Deakin & Francis sterling silver cufflinks from longhorns to a pair of Stetson cowboy hats while Deakin & Francis revolver cufflinks can be found at Deutsch Fine Jewelry.

Fringe benefits

Capturing the essence of rodeo and western style, Pat Dahnke is known for her luxurious leather, suede, and fringe designs worn by rodeo queens and country artists. Stylish Houstonians can shop her collections at Pinto Ranch and Cotton Club Collection.

Specializing in western wear such as custom hats, western pearl snaps, and embroidered suits, Ben and Bonnie Kennimer’s newly opened Midtown storefront, Kennimer Co., sits above Big Kats Barber Shop on Main St.

Colorful embroidery, fringe, lace, and denim are popular rodeo trends that won’t ever fade. At Tootsies, Armanious suggests brands like Isabel Marant, See by Chloe, Ganni, Paris Texas, and Dior for this year’s rodeo style.

“Western wear is a trend with staying power,” he tells CultureMap. “Dress up your denim with great jewelry, the bigger the better, it is Texas after all.”

Customize a plaid button-down or jean jacket from My Sweet Cannella at The Hive, located in River Oaks Shopping Center, and accessorize with a handbag from Hide and Chic. Shop fringed shawls and snakeskin print tops from Hedwig Villiage’s Pretty Please Boutique.

Finishing touches

Dress up your custom hat from The Hat Store, a “Texas tradition since 1915” with an E.Taylor Designs hat wrap in pyrite, turquoise, labradorite, or moonstone.

Complete your look with a pair of boots from the newly opened Tecovas’ Houston store, located in Rice Village (2400 University Blvd., Suite 100). Shop handcrafted boots in the brands’ signature styles, enjoy complimentary boot shines, and leather debossing.

Since 1883, El Paso-based bootmaker, Lucchese, continues to offer high-end Western styles ranging from traditional to elaborate. From American alligator belly to calf hair and elephant leather, owner, master bootmaker, and native Houstonian Chris Liggett and his team at Tejas Boots ensure every detail is tailored to perfection.