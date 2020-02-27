Kate Hudson's fab activewear line leaps into Houston with new store

With the weather in Houston going from frigid to temperate, locals are turning their attention to getting in shape and the great outdoors. Perfect timing, then, for a fashionable active-lifestyle brand to open up shop.



Fabletics, the active-lifestyle brand co-founded by Hollywood celebrity Kate Hudson in 2013, announced its new location in first level of The Galleria. The store will celebrate with a grand opening event on Saturday, March 7 from 10 am to 4 pm, with customers enjoying 25 percent off all goods and free leggings to the first 100 shoppers making a purchase.



Fans of Hudson’s brand have helped grow it into an international business, servicing some 1.9 million customers over 10 countries. The Houston location joins 39 retail stores across the United States. The company also offers a VIP membership program.



The Galleria outpost encompasses 2,741 square feet and features a neutral palette of white, grey, taupe, and ash to showcase the collection’s seasonal prints and vibrant color palettes. A new Lounge Bar features a statement quartz countertop and is anchored by a feature wall and custom lighting fixture that blends contemporary design with hints of nature. The adjacent lounge area, furnished with plush chairs, recharging stations, and refreshments provides a relaxing, full-service experience for customers, according to a release.



Shoppers can look to new, technological enhancements and amenities to elevate the experience. The brand’s proprietary OmniSuite and OmniShop technologies allow customers to request a different size or color, check stock, and engage styling tips without leaving the fitting room, while digital kiosks invite members and guests to seamlessly view member pricing and outfit inspiration.



Meanwhile, iPod-based POS systems also allow Fabletics associates to help customers shop the website and arrange for free shipping of products directly to the customer’s doorstep. The technology also connects in-store shopping to digital Fabletics profiles, allowing guests to shop seamlessly online and off.



“I’m excited to continue to expand our retail footprint and bring our new store concept to Houston,” stated Kate Hudson, Fabletics co-founder, in a statement. “Fabletics is a brand for all women and our mission from the very beginning was about so much more than just creating cute activewear. We wanted to build an inclusive community that inspired women to live an active lifestyle – and I am thrilled to bring that to the amazing women in Texas!”