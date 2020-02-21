Chic Parisian fashion house suits up with first Texas shop in River Oaks District

As savvy shoppers know, River Oaks District is home to myriad global fashion brands, such as Veronica Beard, Moreau, and FRAME.

Now, ROD has announced that a new stylish shop has just entered the worldly mix. Parisian fashion house, Zadig & Voltaire, will open the doors to a new boutique in late February in a new space next to Alice & Olivia.

This is the first Texas store and seventh North American outpost for the brand.

The French haute house was conceptualized by Thierry Giller and inspired by creatives throughout history — hence the brand’s reference to French philosopher and critic, Voltaire. Since its inception, the brand has continued to expand globally, thanks in part to its creative director, Cecilia Bonstrom, and regular appearances at New York and Paris fashion weeks.

Fashionistas know the line boasts chic collections in women’s, men’s, children’s wear, and accessories. Modern pieces with an emphasis on comfort and ultra-flattering cuts make up the collections encompassing the French aesthetic and attitude. Zadig & Voltaire is aimed at “one who leads a bold lifestyle which necessitates elevated staple pieces that seamlessly transition from work to play,” according to the brand.

“We are pleased to welcome Zadig & Voltaire to River Oaks District,” said Festival Companies CEO, Rosalind Schurgin, in a statement. “This highly sought-after brand is an important addition to our expanding global merchandise offerings. Zadig & Voltaire embodies French sophistication that is attainable in their variety of casual luxury lifestyle pieces and accessories. I trust Houstonians will naturally gravitate towards their aesthetic.”