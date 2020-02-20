Ah, spring: the season of weddings, galas, prom, and a seemingly endless list of other parties that demand your most glamorous looks. How do Houston's most beautiful keep up with it all? By visiting the hair and makeup magicians at Janelle Alexis Salon.

The Tanglewood salon is a haven of haute looks, thanks to expertly trained stylists performing miracles with cuts and color, hair extensions, makeup applications, lash extensions — even wedding looks.

It's a one-stop shop for the latest in fashionable beauty trends, and it's all headed up by Janelle Alexis Flatt herself, a master colorist, MAC makeup artist, and one of the foremost international experts on hair extensions (she's been schooling others on their intricacies for 12 years now).

Flatt and her team rely on their years of training to craft a personalized beauty plan for each client, not only relying on intuition to know what would be most flattering but knowing and asking clients the most important questions, ensuring 100 percent satisfaction.

And if you're not so sure about which direction you want your new look to take before heading in? Hop on a virtual consultation.

"Communication is always easier when you're in your own environment," Flatt says. "Just 15 minutes on FaceTime or submitting the online form lets me get your hair's history, see what its current state is, and ask questions — you get to ask all your questions too. It's a huge time-saver, and then you already feel comfortable when you head into the salon."

New clients also enjoy when they learn of the 15 percent discount that's applied to their first visit, along with a free gift of shampoo, conditioner, and hair serum that's presented on the way out.

You'll also get Instagram-worthy pics of your new look, as the stylists have been trained in the best ways to pose clients and use the light to highlight their work. You can check out Flatt’s work at @houstonhairbabe on Instagram.

Whether you're prepping for your own big day (the salon is a preferred vendor from The Knot, by the way) or need a smoky eye on the go, Janelle Alexis Salon stylists can travel to you. From updos to soft waves, your look is sure to be a stunner with this team of hair and makeup masters on your side.

---

Janelle Alexis Salon is located at 5750 Woodway Dr., suite 110. Book your next appointment by calling 713-780-2412, emailing hello@janellealexissalon.com, or visiting the website.