5 lifestyle, fashion, and beauty retailers set up shop in Rice Village

National retailers — Express and Pier 1 Imports — are shutting their doors in Rice Village. Edge Realty Partners, the retail brokerage supervising the walkable shopping district’s leasing efforts, is now focusing on offering curated experiences to Houstonians, both near and far.



The Texas-based handmade boot brand, Tecovas, opened its doors on University Boulevard during the 2019 holiday season, and Rice Village’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Rivera tells CultureMap that the Houston community has given them a warm welcome.



“We can’t speak for [the retailers], but we like to think that they recognize the significance of Rice Village to the Houston area,” Rivera adds. “We are in an ideal location surrounded by a wonderful, supportive community making it the perfect home for brands to bloom.”



Shoppers can expect a facial bar, a high-quality color-only concept, a custom lipgloss and lipstick bar, a candle-pouring concept, and a thoughtfully designed performancewear label.



Here are the newest additions to Rice Village.



Face Haus

Founded in 2013 by three friends and busy moms, Face Haus has rapidly grown to offer “facials for the people.” Offering affordable facials and a range of spa-worthy products, the expert estheticians also provide in-home skincare routines. Houstonians can expect treatments such as exfoliations, peels, polishes, facial waxing, and more. Face Haus is slated to open in April.



Madison Reed Color Bar

The San Francisco-based color-only concept opened in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch and The Woodlands Market Street last fall, and come spring, they’ll open next to Face Haus. Delivering salon-quality hair color, Madison Reed’s formula is free of harsh chemicals, including ammonia, parabens, phthalates, and gluten. Using a proprietary algorithm and an augmented reality tool, Madison Reed has been helping women find their ideal shade of hair color since 2014.



MYX Blend Bar

“MYX” up your perfect shade with a “MYXologist,” and leave with a one-of-a-kind lipgloss or lipstick. Add shimmer, fragrance, vitamins, sun protection, and more. MYX Blend Bar will open early Spring, next to Prego on Amherst Street.



Paddywax Candle Bar

Opening next to Tecovas on University Boulevard, this candle-pouring concept is putting its stamp on Houston. Select a fragrance and vessel, and learn from the experts on how to pour your custom creation. Paddywax Candle Bar will serve non-alcoholic and alcoholic refreshments and is available for private events.



tasc Performance

The New Orleans-based retailer uses natural materials, such as bamboo and organic cotton, to guard against odor, making the line ideal for Houstonians with an active lifestyle. The Bamboo Performance Technology also wicks moisture and provides sun protection. The family-owned-and-operated brand is expected to open on Morningside Dr. this spring. Houston is the first Texas location for tasc Performance.