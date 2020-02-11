14 fabulous fashion events for the stylish Houstonian this February

Valentine’s Day is upon us and every stylish Houstonian knows that jewelry and perfume is a no-brainer. With that in mind, this month, look to Galentine’s Day shopping events, building your own bracelet (BYOB) events, a meet-and-greet with a celebrity perfumer, and the latest collections from renowned fashion houses.

Hats Off: Haston Hats from the Masterson Collection

Get a glimpse of hats and accessories from renowned American fashion designer Halston; exhibition admission is free with regular admission; through Friday, July 31; 1406 Kirby Dr.

Le Mel

Shop the timeless jewelry brand at one of their two pop ups before Valentine’s Day; Tuesday, February 11; 10 am - 3 pm; The Monogram Shop, 5860 San Felipe. If you’ve ever wanted to customize a stretch bracelet, now’s your chance. Le Mel is bringing their build your own bracelet bar (BYOB); Thursday, February 13; 12 - 4 pm; Emerson Sloan, 2438 Rice Blvd.

Bering’s

Styling your living room or office shelves can be intimidating. Learn how to layer books, art, and other prized possessions from your travels with Sarah and Saba Jawda of Jawda and Jawda, a local design firm; tickets are $50, and can be purchased here and here; Tuesday, February 11; noon - 1 pm; 3900 Bissonnet St.and Wednesday, February 12; noon - 1 pm; 6102 Westheimer Rd,

Léránt

Grab your gal pals and head to this Galleria-area boutique for an evening of bubbly, shopping, and exclusive discounts; Tuesday, February 11; 5:30 - 7:30 PM; 5000 Westheimer Rd.



Kendra Scott

Join Kendra Scott in Rice Village and shop for a cause. The Austin-based label is donating 20 percent of all sales to Girls Empowerment Network. The latest capsule collection features baubles inspired “through acts of love we can give to those around us and in our community.” Wednesday, February 12; 6-8 pm; 2411 Times Blvd., Suite 120



Eric Buterbaugh

Meet celebrity perfumer at his display at Saks, near Bottega Veneta, Bvlgari, and Tierry Mugler. Having worked with Nicole Richie, Madonna, the British Royal Family, and more, Buterbaugh rebranded and refreshed his floral-inspired line of fine fragrances which includes 17 scents; Thursday, February 13; Saks Fifth Avenue, 5175 Westheimer Rd.

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry x Knot Standard

Sip and shop with Houston’s diamond girl, Lindsey Leigh, and custom menswear at the Knot Standard showroom; Sunday, February 16; 1 - 3 pm; Knot Standard, 2439 Bissonnet St.

Tootsies

Discover a series of refined white looks and neon eveningwear at a Valentino trunk show; Wednesday, February 19 through Friday, February 21

Shop the spring 2020 collection from American fashion house Lafayette 148; Thursday, February 20 through Saturday, February 22

Born in Brazil and based in San Antonio, TX, Claudia Lobao is making a personal appearance and bringing her latest jewelry collection with her; Wednesday, February 25 through Friday, February 27;2601 Westheimer Rd.

Zadok Jewelers

Gear up for rodeo season with a two-day trunk show featuring Los Angeles-based jewelry line Royal Nomad and meet designer Khristine Remington-Golonka; Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22; 1749 Post Oak Blvd.

Elizabeth Anthony

Meet luxury ready-to-wear designer Cristina Ottaviano and shop her spring 2020 collection; Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28; 1180 Uptown Park Blvd.