Texas Children's kids shine in Houston designer's big-hearted Valentine's Day camp

One would be hard pressed to imagine an event with more heart. Alexander Scott, the creative force behind the Alexander Scott Collection, is hosting an event at Texas Children's Hospital on Wednesday, February 12 that allows kids in the pediatric cancer center to create their own special pieces to give to their loved ones for the holiday. It's the second time Scott's hosted the event there.

"Everyone who purchases from our collection will be directly contributing to making this event possible," Scott tells CultureMap. "They can shop online or in-store to participate. This year we are doing so much more with our event. We are providing over 100 gift bags to pass out to the kids for themselves and family members. There will be an exciting arts and crafts area for the kids to create their own Valentine's Day card for the special loved ones. They will also be able to create their own jewelry and we will have a fun face painting area for the kids."

Giving back has always been a hallmark of Scott's company, which counts among its fans celebrities such a J.J. Watt. Since its founding in 2016, the collection has donated a portion of its profits to the American Cancer Society, individual non-profits, and personal Go Fund Me accounts.

"I started the brand when my uncle and aunt were both passing away from cancer," Scott explains. "While I visited them in the hospital, I saw so many families enduring the same pain my family was going through. I couldn't help but think of ways I could bring something into their lives that could make life just a little bit easier and bring joy."

Scott's jewelry — beautifully crafted necklaces with diamond drops, resort bracelets with beads and charms, modern-looking silver rings, and more — is sold in stores around the country. Houstonians will find the collection in the boutique at the Four Seasons Houston, The Cotton Club in River Oaks, Merus Boutique in Upper Kirby, and at the Hotel Galvez in Galveston. It's also found in all the Four Seasons properties in Hawaii, as well as the Fairmont Kea Lani on Maui and Alohalani Resort in Waikiki, and the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in California.

While Scott is proud of his creations and the way the brand has grown, the real gem of the company, he feels, is its mission to give back.

"We collaborate with organizations along with creating our own projects for kids battling cancer at Texas Children’s Hospital," he says. "We support families in a variety of ways, paying bills, providing clothes, food, and more. During the holidays we bring presents and distribute them throughout the hospitals."

Scott makes it a point to call Texas Children's monthly, to ask who might be in need. He's done everything from writing checks to cover utility bills to providing clothes to planning outings for families who need a break from the stress of medical treatment.

"It's has been one of the most fulfilling ways of giving back," he says. "Getting to meet [the families] in person and hear how it has impacted their lives."

Wednesday's event will take place during regular appointment hours, so children can create cards and gifts while they are waiting to see doctors or having their treatments.

"It will be a chance for them to have fun and relax," Scott says.

---

To support Alexander Scott's Texas Children's Hospital Valentine's Day sale, visit one of the Houston-area locations or shop online.