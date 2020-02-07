CBD was a big buzzword of 2019, and it shows no signs of slowing down in 2020. But what is it, exactly, and could it be right for you?

That's what the staff of CBD Kratom is ready to help with. Founders David Palatnik and Dafna Revah, a husband-and wife team who are both under 30, envisioned a place where people could go to get educated about CBD and Kratom and have their pick of high-quality products.

With welcoming, stylishly designed retail stores in the Rice Military and Memorial areas and trained staff that's ready to educate, CBD Kratom offers a friendly and knowledgeable atmosphere where you can learn about and shop for everything from tinctures to edibles to bath products — and even calming treats for your pets.

CBD Kratom is the largest privately owned CBD and/or Kratom retailer in the U.S. The consistency of ownership guarantees you will receive the same quality products in the same store environment no matter which store or city you are in. From its first location in 2016, the company has grown to over 30 stores in Dallas, Chicago, St. Louis, and Houston.

Palatnik and Revah began their retail adventure in 2013 with a traditional smoke shop in St. Louis, Missouri. After learning about CBD and Kratom at various trade shows, they became intrigued with the potential benefits of the products. When customers began asking for it, the couple knew that was their next avenue.

"Customers would continuously return and tell us how these products were positively changing their lives," says Revah. "Even close friends and family who were suffering from pain, anxiety, and other ailments became increasingly excited about the benefits they saw when using CBD and/or Kratom products."

With a dedication to consistency and quality, Palatnik and Revah began working directly with hemp farmers and infusion facilities in Oregon and Colorado. As advocates for innovation and ethics in the industry, it was very important to them both that their 300-plus products all be top of the line.

"We were the first retail location in the U.S. dedicated solely to CBD and Kratom," says Palatnik. "This is an exciting time for it, and with more awareness and education about its benefits we think there will be an increase in popularity and demand. Funding for scientific studies is increasing, which will potentially open even more doors into medicinal and pharmaceutical products."

Don't worry about showing up with a list of specific questions — ongoing training means the staff knows how to suss out which products will be the right fit for you.

Experience the stores and the products in person. Stop in to either of CBD Kratom's stores at 5535 Memorial Dr. and 9930 Katy Freeway. They guarantee you will walk away satisfied.