Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 spots to adore in February

February is all about love and romance, and whether you’re celebrating with a partner, your girlfriends, or family members, look to these 14 spots for the sweetest gifts for that special someone in your life.

Aritzia

The design house is opening its fourth Texas location at The Galleria Thursday, February 6, and to celebrate, they’re hosting a flower pop up followed by a gift with purchase, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Houstonians can expect a feminine and spacious boutique, filled with eclectic vintage furniture, plants galore, curated works of art, and more.

Carrie Ann Boutique

After 10 years at Uptown Park, Carrie Ann Boutique is shutting its physical storefront to focus on pop ups and its online presence. The admired women’s apparel and dog accessories boutique is offering 70 percent off all items in-store all month.

En Belle Époque

Known for its “designs that inspire elegance” daily, this luxury leather accessories and jewelry brand want to help you look your best this Valentine’s Day. Fashionistas looking to elevate their date-night style can shop chic berets and stylish leather belts featuring a heart-shaped buckle. Use code VALENTINE at checkout for 10 percent off the Vivienne Cowhide Leather Belt or shop in-store, at The Hive in River Oaks Shopping Center.

Goldenstrand Jewelry

“Inspired by the color and beauty of travels and everyday life,” Goldenstrand Jewelry offers hearts in all shapes and sizes, including gradual drop earrings, mini heart stud earrings, and an adjustable rainbow heart bolo bracelet.

Hayden Lasher

Hayden Lasher’s eponymous handbag line is perfect for gifting this Valentine’s Day. The New-York based label embodies a similar sophistication and luxe to that of Henri Bendel, Lasher’s great-grand-uncle. Each bag is handmade and embellished with the iconic Belgian bow.

Interlux

Interlux is the latest brand to be found at The Hive - a pop up collective in River Oaks Shopping Center - offering stylish Houstonians unique jewelry and geometric handbags that will instantly complement every look.

LeMel

There’s no better way to show your sister or friend how much she means to you this Valentine’s Day than with a gold fill stretch bracelet featuring a pink heart charm or a pair of diamond lip stud earrings in 14-karat gold from the timeless jewelry brand.

Manor

The beloved home decor, furniture, gifts, and accessories e-retailer is popping up in Lake Houston’s Generation Park all month long. Shop glitter leopard stud earrings, Valentine’s Day home decor, beaded pink heart earrings, and more.

M.M. La Fleur

Branded as “functional clothing for women,” the Post Oak Central boutique recently launched jeans made from two-way stretch cotton, providing “comfort, ease, and excellent recovery.” Look to The Milo Jean, a high-waisted, wide-legged option or The Rowley Skirt featuring an A-line silhouette that can easily be dressed up or down.

Pretty Little Things Boutique

New to Redemption Square, Lake Houston’s state-of-the-art destination to live, work, and shop, this boutique features apparel, accessories, and gifts for you and your Galentine’s. We’re coveting the Texas Conversation Hearts tee and eyeing a sleek pair of leopard-print booties for a night out.

River Oaks District

Look no further than River Oaks District for all your luxury gifts this Valentine’s Day. From limited edition cigars to Jo Malone’s highly coveted travel candle trio, featuring English Pear and Freesia, Peony and Blush Suede, and Red Roses. If she has her eye set on jewelry, opt for a stunning ring from Harry Winston’s RARE JEWELS collection or a ruby and diamond necklace from de BOULLE.

TEN Skyncare

The cruelty-free, all-natural, and organic skincare line recently debuted in Houston to help men and women “feel like a 10” in their skin. Formulated with precision, the toxin-free line features high-performing antioxidants, vitamins, and essential oils. The 10-product lineup includes a rose water hydrating face mist and argan oil-infused shea butter beard balm, and for a limited time, clean beauty lovers can buy one product, get one free.

The Blue Bird Circle

Celebrating their “blueprint for the future,” this beloved resale temporarily shut its doors August 2019 for renovations. The 42,000-square-foot space has since opened with Houstonians comparing their experience to that of a stop-in to popular department stores, per a statement. Purchases from its impressive assortment of furniture, apparel, and home goods help The Blue Bird Circle’s mission to fund research for pediatric neurology.

The Fashion Time Machine

A favorite through The Heights, this vintage boutique is moving to Montrose. “We’re taking a risk by moving out of our home in The Heights, but feeling excited about where this takes us,” a representative tells CultureMap. Opening Thursday, February 13, Houstonians and vintage lovers can shop vintage for Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras, the Houston Rodeo, and spring break. Find The Fashion Time Machine’s new home at 2608 Dunlavy St.